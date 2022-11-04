ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SFGate

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California election live updates: SF backs 2 key ballot measures

San Francisco voters have decided on a car-free John F. Kennedy Drive and city elections in even-numbered years only, according to projections by the San Francisco Chronicle. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.) Projections show a majority of voters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
CALIFORNIA STATE

