Angela Wagner testifies in son’s murder trial

*Editor’s Note: All quotes or statements attributed to “Wagner” are attributed to Angela Wagner unless otherwise specified

Just a few days after having his brother testify against him, George Wagner IV, saw his mother take the stand for the prosecution, Tuesday morning.

Wagner IV and his family are charged with numerous crimes all related to the killing of eight people in western Pike County in April of 2016.

George’s brother, Jake, and mother, Angela, have both pleaded guilty to the various crimes. Jake received eight life sentences for eight aggravated murders. Jake’s plea deal with the state agreed to spare the death penalty for Jake and his family in return for his testimony.

Angela had all aggravated murder charges dismissed and in return for her testimony, she was was sentenced to 30 years.

One of the first questions special prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Wagner was: “Are you guilty of killing eight people on Union Hill Road and Left Fork Road?”

“Yes,” Wagner answered.

Wagner agreed that she planned for it, prepared for it and aided and abetted the people who committed the crimes.

“All four of you were involved in the homicides that night?” Canepa asked. Wagner said the Canepa was correct.

Next, it was mentioned that both of Angela’s sons were homeschooled by her. When it was asked what grade level the boys completed Angela, in an almost proud voice, said,” They graduated.”

When asked if she had a good relationship with her sons, Wagner answered that she did and that her sons were closer to her than they were to their father.

Next, Canepa walked Wagner through the three arsons that happened to properties the Wagners owned. All fires were deliberately set by the Wagners with their full knowledge.

The questioning went on to the family’s finances.

“Did you pool your money?” Canepa asked.

“We helped each other,” Wagner responded.

Then Canepa asked if Wagner was permitted to use her sons’ credit cards.

“I always asked,” Wagner answered.

Then Canepa questioned what evidence the Wagners had that Sophia was being molested.

Wagner cited behavioral changes, personality changes and possible signs of physical abuse.

Wagner said that Sophia told her, “Chris put stuff in me for bubble gum.”

Wagner said Sophia would do anything for bubble gum at that age.

Canepa asked why they didn’t call the police or Child Protective Services.

“We (Angela and Billy) weren’t raised to believe in the justice system,” Wagner said. “George didn’t really believe in the justice system and didn’t believe in CPS.”

Canepa then arrived at question pertaining directly to the murders.

“Did you ever consider just killing Hanna (Rhoden)?” Canepa said.

Wagner said her husband said if they had done that the Rhodens would know who was behind it, and they would kill us.

Wagner remembered her husband saying, “Whoever is there will have to go.”

“Nobody’s heart was really in it,” Wagner said. “Nobody wanted to do it, but we had to protect Sophia.”

On Wednesday, Canepa ended her direct examination talking about Wagner’s plea agreement.

“I pled to 30 years, and I had to testify today,” Wagner said,

On cross examination, defense attorney Richard Nash went right after the plea agreement saying that the plea will be “determined by the State of Ohio” upon completion of your testimony.

Nash asked Wagner if it was true she just wanted to please the state.

“I’m not trying to please the state. I am telling the truth,” Wagner said.

Nash continued his cross examination on Thursday asking Wagner if there she, her husband or her family had a favorite child.

“I do not have a favorite son,” Wagner said.

Nash twisted back the murders saying that the murder plan was all about custody of Sophia.

“The plan to kill wasn’t about custody,” Wagner said. “It was about protecting Sophia.”

At the end of his cross examination, Nash once attacked the plea deal.

“If you testify to the satisfaction of the State of Ohio, you will be sentenced to 30 years?” Nash asked

“If I testify to the truth,” Wagner said.

On redirect, Canepa asked Wagner if she was guilty of all of the charges she pleaded to. Wagner said she was.

“What do you understand about your plea as far as testimony is concerned?” Canepa questioned.

“I need to tell the truth,” Wagner said.

Katy Wagner, George Wagner’s cousin, took the stand Thursday afternoon. Katy received the truck used in the homicides the very morning the homicides were committed.

Court was canceled Friday after defense attorney John Parker objected to the state playing of the 2018 wiretaps. Parker argued that the defense had only learned Friday morning what wiretaps were going to be played.

Special prosecutors Angela Canepa and Andrew Wilson said they did not know which tapes they wanted to play until most of the witnesses had testified.

Judge Randy Deering ruled in favor of the defense and canceled court for Friday.

The case will resume at 9 a.m. Monday at the Pike County Courthouse