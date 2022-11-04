Kratos and Atreus are back, older, and preparing to face off against even greater challenges in God of War Ragnarok. The titular apocalyptic event is looming, and in the years between the original and the sequel, father and son have been preparing. You, as the player, may not have touched the previous game for years or never played it at all. Even if that game is fresh in your mind, this sequel adds quite a bit new to the mix to learn.

