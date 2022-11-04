ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire State Weekly: Important reminders ahead of Midterm election day

By Ryan Peterson, Michael Prentice
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the end is near for New York’s midterm election, with election day on November 8. Before polls open at 6 A.M. election officials and other experts go over important data and reminders before voters fill out ballots on election day.

John Conklin, with New York’s Board of Elections, explained that early voting current early voting is at roughly 40 percent of what it was in 2020. The rate was likely higher that year due to the serious concern around the pandemic. He also said it’s important for voters to remember to turn over their ballot when voting as there are several proposals on the back that they can cast their vote on.

Also this week, a recent voter approval poll from PIX11 News, Emerson College Polling, and The Hill showed Democrat Kathy Hochul widened her lead over Republican Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor. Ayana Harry, a reporter with WPIX in New York City, said the poll further shows what issues voters find important and how those issues differ from some candidate’s messaging. She explained, despite recent political ads focusing on crime, the poll found the top issue is the economy for 35% of voters.

Additionally, some areas of the country have seen a growing trend of armed individuals dressed in military-style clothing hanging around polling locations. Law enforcement suggests these self-designated “poll watchers” may be working to discourage and intimidate voters or pressure election officials into changing results.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple spoke about the precautions his office is taking to protect voters from intimidation or p[olicial violence. He stated that his office works closely with the Board of Elections to identify and respond to any potential problem.

NEWS10 ABC

New York: What to expect on election night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?

On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Transportation options for Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With polls in New York State opening at 6 a.m. and an hour later at 7 a.m. in Massachusetts and many locations in Vermont, getting to polling locations for some can be a challenge. There are options, including some free ways to get to the polls to cast your vote if […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Oklahoma’s GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
