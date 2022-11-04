Ryan Reynolds holds many titles: A-list actor, businessman, budding football owner, and comedian, but the one he's most proud of is being the "ultimate girl dad." The dad of three — soon-to-be four — recently visited the Today show and opened up about the baby he has on the way with his wife, Blake Lively, and why he hopes for another girl. But now we also know he doesn’t know what the sex of his next baby will be — casting previous rumors of Taylor Swift dropping their baby’s name in lyrics into doubt.

9 HOURS AGO