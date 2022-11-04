Read full article on original website
1984 Video Of Keanu Reeves "Teddy Bear Reporter" Resurfaces Amid Matthew Perry Slander
Could he be any wronger? In a forthcoming memoir, Friends actor Matthew Perry has dissed the world’s best friend, Keanu Reeves, and the response has been swift. However, one positive result of all of this is that a wonderful video of pre-fame Keanu Reeves, covering National Teddy Bear Day, as a very young reporter, has once again, resurfaced.
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Here’s Why “Girl Dad” Ryan Reynolds Really Wants Another Baby Girl
Ryan Reynolds holds many titles: A-list actor, businessman, budding football owner, and comedian, but the one he's most proud of is being the "ultimate girl dad." The dad of three — soon-to-be four — recently visited the Today show and opened up about the baby he has on the way with his wife, Blake Lively, and why he hopes for another girl. But now we also know he doesn’t know what the sex of his next baby will be — casting previous rumors of Taylor Swift dropping their baby’s name in lyrics into doubt.
Anna Faris On Co-Parenting With Chris Pratt: "It Feels Much Easier"
In 2018, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt closed the door on their romantic relationship after eight years of marriage. After their divorce, the ex-couple made a promise to each other to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son, Jack, who was 6 years old at the time. Now, four years later, Jack is 10 years old, and both Faris and Pratt have re-married new partners, but their co-parenting relationship remains strong.
Two James Beard Winners On How To Do Thanksgiving With Kids
There are no shortage of reasons to get your kids involved in the rituals and traditions of Thanksgiving; it can inspire a love of cooking, get them to appreciate their friends and family or just give them tons of practice playing the “Get Beers For Dad” game. We asked two James Beard winners – food writer and cookbook author Tanya Steel and Michael Anthony, Executive Chef at New York City’s Gramercy Tavern – how they celebrate with (and feed) their own kids this time of year.
Kevin Bacon's Family Are Halloween Pros With A "Horror Tradition"
Some actors seem to get typecast, constantly playing the tough guy, the bad guy, or the hopeless romantic, so much so that it’s hard to imagine them playing any other character. Others show a mountain of range. Then there’s Kevin Bacon — and his family, wife Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon — who seem to be able to characters from every type of movie, from Footloose to Animal House. When it comes to scary movies, however, Kevin Bacon is a little bit of an underrated scream king. And his whole family really is part of a horror dynasty, as well.
Pro Athlete Golden Tate Shows His Wife Appreciation By Recreating Their First Date [Video]
As many parents know, relationships can often go from torrid love affair to Mommy-Daddy daycare once you have kids. That’s why it’s important to remind each other of the fun times you had pre-children. For pro athlete Golden Tate, that means taking his wife, Elise, to the site of their first date: the neighborhood bowling alley. Using his My GM Rewards Card™, Tate was able to pay for bowling, snacks, arcades, and even put a little gas in his vehicle’s tank — and earn big rewards in the process.
