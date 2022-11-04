ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou Offers 2024 In-State WR Keeland Smith

By JP Rock
 4 days ago

Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.

NOVEMBER 4

The Missouri Tigers have offered Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 6'3" 200 WR prospect Keelan Smith.

It's the second offer overall for Smith, who picked up his first offer from Nebraska last week.

The junior receiver has caught 37 passes for 701 yards and 10 TDs heading so far on the season.

Hazelwood (Mo.) Central 2024 6'5" 275 DL/OL Tionne Gray, who already holds a Missouri Tigers offer, will be among several game day visitors for this Saturday's Mizzou game against Kentucky.

Gray also currently holds offers from Arkansas and Kansas along with Missouri.

Another name to watch among game day visitors for a possible offer from the Tigers is St. Louis (Mo. ) University High 2026 OLB/S prospect Keenan Harris 6'1" 190.

Harris has been among the top freshman players in the state of Missouri in 2022.

OCTOBER 27

The Missouri Tigers have been on a good run on the recruiting trail as of late , and on Thursday that continued, with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reeling in another talented under-the-radar commitment in League City (TX) defensive lineman, Serigne Tounkara.

Tounkara picked the Tigers over offers from a variety of FBS programs, including Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, and Tulane.

The Tigers first offered Tounakara in May of 2022, with the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect taking his official visit on October 21.

OCTOBER 21

The Missouri Tigers missed out on a big-time in-state target on Friday when Marvin the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender Marvin Burks committed to the Ole Miss Rebels .

Burks chose the Rebels over the Tigers, as well as Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma.

Before committing to the Rebels, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Columbia, MO
