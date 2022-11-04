Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
KOCO
Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
KOCO
Oklahoma City cementing reputation as softball capital of the world
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is cementing its reputation as the softball capital of the world. A major announcement on Monday pushed OKC one step closer to professional softball in the city. It is the home of USA softball, the women’s College World Series and now the Oklahoma City Spark.
KOCO
Voters decide whether to pass Oklahoma City Public School’s $955M bond package
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters are deciding if they want to pass Oklahoma City Public School’s $955 million bond package, the largest in the district’s history. However, it would come with a monthly price. The bond is split into two proposals, the first and largest at $936 million....
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Oklahoma City Public Schools bond proposal passes
Voters have passed an almost $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. The bond measure received the 60% needed to pass. District officials said they want to use the $995 million bond proposal to pay for several projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
KOCO
Blue Light Ceremony held to honor fallen officers throughout Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Blue Light Ceremony was held to honor fallen officers throughout the state. On Sunday, officers and families were there to remember those who were lost this year. Officers and deputies from multiple different agencies across the state remembered those who died in the line of duty.
KOCO
Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies
NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
KOCO
Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2M will help cut down on wrong-way crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2 million will help cut down on the number of wrong-way crashes. The project will help drivers know if they’re driving on the wrong side of the road. From lights to new signage, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said this is another step in improving safety.
KOCO
Calvey, Behenna face off in race for Oklahoma County district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna are facing off in the race for Oklahoma County district attorney. Democratic nominee Behenna hosted her watch party at the 21C in downtown Oklahoma City. She has served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than 25 years and also helped prosecute OKC Bomber, Timothy McVeigh.
KOCO
Crash involving semi affects SB I-35 traffic near Turner Turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving a semi affected traffic on southbound Interstate 35 near the Turner Turnpike Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said southbound I-35 to Interstate 44 to the Turner Turnpike had been shut down. KOCO 5 crews at the scene said the interstate has since reopened.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man killed, another injured in Seminole County shooting, OSBI says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Sunday in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
KOCO
Village police search for two people suspected of using stolen cards at ATMs
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — A search is underway for two people suspected of breaking into cars in The Village. Police said they used stolen cards and IDs to then steal money from local ATMs. It is two police investigations in two different cities. Oklahoma City police said the suspects...
KOCO
Oklahoma State continues win streak over UT Arlington 77-66
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 18 points, Kalib Boone scored 15 and Oklahoma State beat UT Arlington 77-66 in a season opener on Monday night. The Cowboys led 27-22 at halftime and used a 15-0 outburst after intermission to build a 42-22 advantage. Oklahoma State continued the onslaught, and Woody Newton’s 3-pointer with 11:56 left made it 55-24.
KOCO
One man dead, another shot after incident in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead and another is shot after an incident in Seminole County Sunday night. This happened between the city of Wewoka and Sasakwa. State investigators are stepping in on the case. KOCO 5 spoke with one neighbor who said they are used to...
Comments / 1