ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies

NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
NOBLE, OK
KOCO

Calvey, Behenna face off in race for Oklahoma County district attorney

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna are facing off in the race for Oklahoma County district attorney. Democratic nominee Behenna hosted her watch party at the 21C in downtown Oklahoma City. She has served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than 25 years and also helped prosecute OKC Bomber, Timothy McVeigh.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crash involving semi affects SB I-35 traffic near Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving a semi affected traffic on southbound Interstate 35 near the Turner Turnpike Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said southbound I-35 to Interstate 44 to the Turner Turnpike had been shut down. KOCO 5 crews at the scene said the interstate has since reopened.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man killed, another injured in Seminole County shooting, OSBI says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Sunday in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State continues win streak over UT Arlington 77-66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 18 points, Kalib Boone scored 15 and Oklahoma State beat UT Arlington 77-66 in a season opener on Monday night. The Cowboys led 27-22 at halftime and used a 15-0 outburst after intermission to build a 42-22 advantage. Oklahoma State continued the onslaught, and Woody Newton’s 3-pointer with 11:56 left made it 55-24.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy