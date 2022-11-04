Imperial County District Attorney race reaches final days

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney race is on its final stretch.

The two candidates, Mario Vela and George Marquez have been fighting for this seat.

Additionally, both candidates say a lot is at stake regarding the law in Imperial County.

Mario Vela is currently a deputy district attorney, while George Marquez is currently a public defender.

