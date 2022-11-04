ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County District Attorney race reaches final days

By Wiley Jawhary
 4 days ago
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney race is on its final stretch.

The two candidates, Mario Vela and George Marquez have been fighting for this seat.

Additionally, both candidates say a lot is at stake regarding the law in Imperial County.

Mario Vela is currently a deputy district attorney, while George Marquez is currently a public defender.

kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms could hit the Desert Southwest for election day

Voters may want to bring an umbrella to the polls tomorrow as both Imperial and Yuma Counties could be hit with rain. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant afternoon is shaping up across the valley with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Increasing windy conditions beginning early tomorrow morning have resulted in the issuance of Wind Advisories across portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties. The potential for accumulating rain remains to be of a minor to no concern Wednesday into Thursday. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
