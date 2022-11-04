Read full article on original website
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MINDY JENSEN & SIGOURNEY SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES
On today’s program, we’re talking with Sigourney’s Mindy Jensen, special education teacher and Special Olympics coach, and athletes Violet Conrad, Toby Doane, Addison Richardson, Shawn Stout, and Atticus Boorman about the school’s bowling team and upcoming state tournament.
Toddler Reading Program to be Offered Every Thursday this Month at Library
The Washington Public Library will be bringing back its Wee Read program every Thursday this November. The Wee Read program is designed to provide an educational reading environment for young infants and toddlers from 18 months to three years old. Also offered during the Wee Read program will be fingerplays, songs, and other educational activities. Wee Read will begin each Thursday at 10:00 am at the Washington Public Library, and no pre-registration is required.
Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
Polling Place Locations and Other Election Day Information
Today is election day for the 2022 Mid-Term Elections, and all polls in Iowa will open up at 7:00 am and will be open until 8:00 pm. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling places for the upcoming general election. Polling places for the...
WACO Football Continues Quest For State Title
The WACO Warriors punched their ticket to the UNI-Dome last week with a dominant victory over the 10th-ranked Montezuma Braves, 52-7. Facing their first deficit of the season just two plays into the game, the Warriors rallied with 52 unanswered points, earning their first trip to the Dome since 2010, and the program’s second appearance all-time.
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation to Handout Grants at November Meeting
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will hold its next board meeting on November 16th at 6:00 pm. This meeting will also serve as the Grant Award Celebration, announcing the winning projects for grants which have been under consideration since September. The meeting will take place at the Riverside Casino Event Center at 6:00 pm, followed by a private reception with snacks and a cash bar at 6:30 pm and the grant award presentation beginning at 7:00 pm.
Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
Miller’s Season Stands Among Best for Mid-Prairie Signal Callers
Mid-Prairie’s Collin Miller had a successful season under center in 2022. The Golden Hawk senior finished with nine touchdown passes, ninth best for a single year in Mid-Prairie history. He stands tied with Terry Beckley’s 1976, Dallas Duwa’s 1979 and 1980, Justin Harland’s 2005, Mark Aldeman’s 2009, Reid Miller’s 2012 and Ryan Cortum in 2015. In total this season, Miller finished 48 of 119 through the air for 732 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw six touchdowns to Cain Brown, a pair to Grady Gingerich and one to Cobi Hershberger. Miller also added 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. The Golden Hawks ended the season with a 6-4 overall record.
Yoder and Statler Among Best in Hillcrest History
A pair of Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball players found their way onto the pages of the school record book in 2022. Raven sophomores Malia Yoder and Kylie Statler now rank among some of the best in program history. Yoder’s 22 kill night in a five set loss at Cedar Valley...
Kalona Curbside Leaf Pickup Underway
The Kalona curbside leaf pickup began on Monday, October 31. Areas that have not had their first pickup can expect it to take place this week. This year’s project is contracted through Absolute Outdoor Services. Leaves must be raked in a row between the curb and sidewalk. Items including...
Keota Principal/Superintendent Stepping Down After Six Years
Jim Henrich will leave his position as principal/superintendent of Keota schools. Henrich will leave his position at the end of the school year for family reasons, as he has been away from his family for the last nine years. Henrich informed the district during their August board meeting, and a search firm was hired during the Monday, October 31st board meeting.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Scrimmaging for a Good Cause
As area high school basketball teams gear up for the start of a new season, many will get a chance to see some simulated live action before their first game. The Columbus Wildcat girls are one of those teams, as they’ll join a number of squads at the Achieve Challenge Scrimmage in Tipton on Friday, November 18th. Columbus is coming off a 3-19 season but will be an older team this year. Leading scorer Lily Coil is back after her freshman season, and the Wildcats only graduate two seniors.
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet on Monday, November 7th. Following a public forum, an update on multiple Axiom projects, including the Wastewater Plant, Railroad Park, County Line Estates, 3rd Street, and sewer service lines repair for Saint Mary’s Street, will be discussed. The council will also consider a...
Lighthouse Center Fundraising Banquet this Week
The Lighthouse Center will be hosting its fundraiser banquet on Thursday, November 10th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the KC Hall in Washington. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with a main course of either grilled chicken breast or smoked stuffed pork loin, along with sides including salad, baked beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.
Sentencing For Mount Pleasant Man
On November 4, 44-year-old Heath Krabill of Mount Pleasant was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years following a conviction in two separate criminal cases. On September 1, 2020, Krabill struck another car while driving on Highway 78 in rural Washington County. The accident left a 74-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, with serious injuries. Krabill later assaulted the EMT that arrived on the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to get a sample of Krabill’s blood, which showed opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines in his system. He was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony, and assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor.
