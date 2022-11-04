ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

PennLive.com

Penn State football mailbag: Drew Allar, bowl projections and 2023 personnel

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of its win over Indiana. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State’s James Franklin on the Lions’ disruptive defenders, another true freshman talent, more

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class continues to leave its stamp on the Nittany Lions’ successful season to date. No. 14 Penn State hosts Big Ten East rival Maryland (6-3) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. If James Franklin’s team can run the table in its remaining regular-season games, a 10-2 finish would likely put the Lions in a high-profile bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police

A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
HARRISBURG, PA
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Cumberland County man indicted on charges that he provided drugs in four overdose deaths: DA

A grand jury in Cumberland County has indicted a Carlisle man on charges stemming from four overdose deaths dating back to 2020. 48-year-old Baishi Jermain Bailey is charged with four counts of drug delivery resulting in death, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of criminal use of a communication facility, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl and eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine, according to the Cumberland County District Attorneys Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
