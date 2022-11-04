Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State opens as double-digit favorite over Maryland; Lions have a path to the Rose Bowl, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the early opening line for Saturday’s contest against Maryland, plus a look at latest bowl projections and a potential shot at playing in the Rose Bowl. Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium off one of its most complete...
How to get last-minute tickets to the Penn State vs. Maryland football game (11/12/22)
The Penn State University Nittany Lions will host the University of Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 12. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Last Saturday, Nov. 5, Penn State won against Indiana, 45-14. Here are places where you can buy tickets online. Ticketmaster - Ticket prices range from...
Penn State football mailbag: Drew Allar, bowl projections and 2023 personnel
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of its win over Indiana. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Penn State’s James Franklin on the Lions’ disruptive defenders, another true freshman talent, more
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class continues to leave its stamp on the Nittany Lions’ successful season to date. No. 14 Penn State hosts Big Ten East rival Maryland (6-3) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. If James Franklin’s team can run the table in its remaining regular-season games, a 10-2 finish would likely put the Lions in a high-profile bowl.
Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
What OL Hunter Nourzad’s decision to come back means for Penn State’s 2023 offense
One of Penn State’s senior offensive linemen has already declared that he’ll be back for the 2023 season. Hunter Nourzad, a possible full-time starter next year, announced on Tuesday that he will be utilizing the COVID year of eligibility and return to the Nittany Lions next year.
Reese Hays, Reagan Eickhoff lead Boiling Springs field hockey in playoff win over Bloomsburg
Boiling Springs blitzed Bloomsburg, 3-0, Tuesday in the first round of the Class A field hockey state playoffs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
UPDATE: Pa. school plans to ‘rectify’ wrongdoing after its football players are linked to locker room damage. A Milton Area School District locker room was vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to...
Trucker who killed model along I-80 in Pa. gets 40 to 80 years behind bars
LEWISBURG – The Texas truck driver who admitted killing a New York City model and leaving her body in the snow along Interstate 80 in western Union County has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison. The sentence handed down Monday by Snyder-Union County Judge Michael...
Voter turnout looking strong in Cumberland County’s crucial suburbs
A continuous flow of voters at Cumberland County’s heavy-hitting suburban precincts points to strong midterm turnout in an area that often serves as a bellwether for Pennsylvania’s political swing districts. Hampden Township’s 10th and 11th precincts featured a nonstop flow of voters in and out of the polling...
Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police
A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
Cumberland County man indicted on charges that he provided drugs in four overdose deaths: DA
A grand jury in Cumberland County has indicted a Carlisle man on charges stemming from four overdose deaths dating back to 2020. 48-year-old Baishi Jermain Bailey is charged with four counts of drug delivery resulting in death, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of criminal use of a communication facility, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl and eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine, according to the Cumberland County District Attorneys Office.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0