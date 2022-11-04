Read full article on original website
The Joyes of running
Growing up in well-glaciated Stoughton, there weren’t a lot of places for Gabe Joyes to practice high-elevation running. That’s not a problem anymore. These days, when the Lander, Wyoming resident and noted endurance runner isn’t roaming the mountains, he might be talking to family, friends and students about participating in the first-ever “Snowman Race” in Bhutan.
Stoughton author Townsend book discussion is Nov. 17
When Alison Townsend purchased her first house in Stoughton, she put down roots where she never imagined settling. To understand how she came to live in the Midwest, she takes a journey through personal landscapes, considering the impact of geography at pivotal moments in her life, vividly illuminating the role of mourning, homesickness, and relocations.
Richard Fellmer Ward
Richard Fellmer Ward - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother was born on April 7, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, and passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 80. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Toni (Kuntzelman); son, Sean (Ruth); grandson, Noah;...
Community Calendar
Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. Join Michael Hecht as he discusses Ernie Pyle, the great WWII reporter, Norman Rockwell, fascinating wartime letters and the incredible art of WWI soldiers. Hecht will present original dialogue and also discuss how WWI inspired Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Call 608-873-8585 to RSVP.
District planning meeting with local legislators
As the Nov. 8 elections bring a change in the area’s legislative representatives, Stoughton Area School District officials are making plans to meet with elected officials to show them around district schools and discuss education-related issues. District superintendent Daniel Keyser updated school board members on those plans at the...
Indigenous Feminism panel is Nov. 12 at library
Join Mosaicos Cultural Enrichment, Beyond the Page and the Stoughton Public Library for the presentation of a panel Indigenous women and femmes from throughout the Midwest at 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Carnegie Room, Stoughton Public Library, 304 S. Fourth St. Come and listen to them talking about...
46th SHS Madrigal Dinner tickets go on sale Nov. 11
The Stoughton High School vocal music department is changing the way it sells tickets to the Madrigal Dinner. Invitations will no longer be sent in the mail, as all ticket sales will be done online. To receive an email every year with a link to purchase tickets, email ryan.casey@stoughton.k12.wi.us and...
Girls swimming: Stoughton’s Cheyenne Borroughs part of four state-qualifying events
Stoughton freshman Cheyenne Borroughs was part of four state-qualifying events during a WIAA Division 2 sectional girls swim meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sauk Prairie High School. Borroughs individually advanced to state in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Borroughs also helped the 200 medley relay and 200...
Stoughton galleries hosting artists Nov. 11
Abel Contemporary Gallery and Grand Inspired Gallery are each opening new art exhibits this weekend beginning with artists’ receptions from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at both locations. Abel Contemporary will feature Mary Hood, Karl Borgeson and Mary Connole. Hood uses handmade paper in combination with digital composition and...
St. Ann Parish Holiday Gift Fair set for Nov. 12-13
St. Ann Parish & School, 324 N. Harrison St. in Stoughton, will hold a Holiday Gift Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Proceeds will go toward various youth trips and programs. Over 35 vendors include local artists...
