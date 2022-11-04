Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was killed and two others were injured after a Jeep hit a deer and then crashed into a car in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 10:27 p.m. on Route...
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
N.J. man charged in drunken head-on crash that killed woman, injured 2
A New Jersey man slammed his SUV head-on into another car while driving drunk on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, killing the other driver and injuring two passengers in the other vehicle, according to police. Richard Schroeder Jr., 53, of Mount Olive, was disoriented and had “5 to 10 open and...
Car Carrier Erupts In Flames On NJ Turnpike
A car carrier that burst into flames jammed the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Essex County. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastern spur on the northbound side in Newark, near milepost 107.5. Traffic reports show the highway was backed up for nearly a mile. State...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Motorcyclist injured in 309 crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injured this afternoon when involved in a crash along Route 309 in Lehigh County. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. as he was traveling south on the Blue Mountain. He apparently came in contact with another vehicle, causing him to lose control and lay the bike down. He was treated at the scene by Cetronia paramedics and transported to a nearby trauma center. Route 309 was closed to all traffic. State police at Fogelsville are investigating the incident.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
A 19-year-old Warren County woman was killed in a two-car collision triggered by a deer on Route 94 in Fredon on Sunday night, according to officials. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling south near the border of Frelinghuysen in Warren County around 10:30 p.m. when it hit a deer, veered into the northbound lane...
‘Drifting’ leads to charges for Passaic County man in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Passaic County man is facing charges after he was allegedly observed by police “drifting” and causing damage in a Hackettstown parking lot, police said. On November 5, at around 5:19 p.m., a police officer observed a Chevy Astro van “drifting” in...
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
Man admits to stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – An Essex County man admits to stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Newark pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael C....
Wrong-way driver charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 26-year-old Sussex County man accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 10 in Denville Township last month now faces DWI and other charges. On October 29, police stopped a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle that was driving eastbound in...
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Crossing work to close Waterloo Road from Byram to Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN — Work to upgrade the railroad crossing on Willow Grove Street will close Route 604 for six days later this month, police said. The work is part of a NJ Transit program to upgrade several road crossings along the commuter rail route in that part of Warren County.
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
