Hunterdon County, NJ

Daily Voice

Car Carrier Erupts In Flames On NJ Turnpike

A car carrier that burst into flames jammed the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Essex County. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastern spur on the northbound side in Newark, near milepost 107.5. Traffic reports show the highway was backed up for nearly a mile. State...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Motorcyclist injured in 309 crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured this afternoon when involved in a crash along Route 309 in Lehigh County. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. as he was traveling south on the Blue Mountain. He apparently came in contact with another vehicle, causing him to lose control and lay the bike down. He was treated at the scene by Cetronia paramedics and transported to a nearby trauma center. Route 309 was closed to all traffic. State police at Fogelsville are investigating the incident.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man admits to stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – An Essex County man admits to stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Newark pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael C....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wrong-way driver charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 26-year-old Sussex County man accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 10 in Denville Township last month now faces DWI and other charges. On October 29, police stopped a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle that was driving eastbound in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

