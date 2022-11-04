ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE CATALINI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGj0K_0iyyXLCH00

Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not think he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was questioned by law enforcement and told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people, the official said. But investigators do not believe the man had the means or motive to carry out any specific attack, the official added.

The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community," the FBI in Newark tweeted.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin did not say whether there had been an arrest, telling the AP that he couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in an emailed statement Friday that the threat had been “mitigated,” but the Democrat did not offer details.

“We will not be indifferent. We will remain vigilant. We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations,” Murphy said.

The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.

The nature of the threat was vague. The Newark FBI released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why.

“It raises the anxiety level,” said Jason Shames, leader of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey. “This one for us was about vigilance. We keep having to say: See something, say something.”

Public warnings about nonspecific threats against Jewish institutions, made by a variety of groups including Christian supremacists and Islamist extremists, aren’t unusual in the New York City metropolitan area, and many turn out to be false alarms. But the area has also seen deadly attacks.

Five years ago, two New Jersey men were sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of a series of attacks in 2012 that included the firebombings of two synagogues. They also threw a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi as he slept with his wife and children.

In 2019, a man stabbed five people at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, fatally wounding one person.

Chabad Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, director of Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City, helped the community deal with an antisemitic shooting rampage in Jersey City in December 2019 that killed three people in a Jewish grocery store and a police officer in a nearby cemetery.

“Jewish people all over, and particularly identifiable Jewish people, are concerned and worried,” he said. “We recognize that it’s not only, God forbid, if someone wants to or does something terrible. It comes back to saying something antisemitic. It has that trickle-down effect.”

Additional security will remain in place in Hoboken and Jersey City during weekend services beginning Friday, including private security and uniformed police officers, Schapiro said.

The heightened state of vigilance called for on Thursday by an organization that advises Jewish communities on safety and security does not need to be maintained now that a suspect has been identified and questioned, said Craig Fifer, a spokesperson for the group, Secure Community Network.

But, he added, individual Jewish communities need to decide what level of security is right for them.

“We encourage that people go ahead and live their Jewish lives,” he said. “This really is a bigger conversation not tied to any one particular threat.”

Platkin said the state has been recording bias and hate incidents since 1994 and last year saw a record high of nearly 1,900 incidents. Through August of this year, there have been more than 1,400. Jewish people are the targets of more hate crimes than any other religious community, he said.

Platkin, a Democrat, more broadly voiced concern about the impact of recent comments by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and a social media post shared by NBA star Kyrie Irving.

"Look bias and hate are on the rise. Antisemitism is on the rise. White nationalism is on the rise, and a big reason why they're on the rise is because people in positions of power and positions of status who have platforms are using those platforms to at a minimum condone, tolerate, accept statements and positions that are antisemitic," he said.

___

Associated Press writer Wayne Parry contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

5 key House races and what they show about American politics

So many candidates. So many races. So many polls. Election Day in the 21st century is a veritable Niagara Falls of information surging through social media streams and cable news networks. Below, we’ve isolated five House of Representatives races that in our view speak to broader trends in American politics...
VIRGINIA STATE
960 The Ref

Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe

FAIRFAX, Va. — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Gingrich, who lives in northern Virginia, had...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” on its anti-slavery ballot initiative was leading, but was too early to call.
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and...
MISSOURI STATE
960 The Ref

Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
NEBRASKA STATE
960 The Ref

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

Abortion rights win at ballot box in 2022 midterms

Nearly five months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a number of states voted in favor of abortion rights in Tuesday's midterm elections. By early Wednesday morning, a proposed amendment to the Kentucky constitution that would say that it does not include the right to abortion or require government funding for abortions looked . If Amendment 2 had passed, it would have added the language, "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion" to the state constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. The Kentucky result...
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for...
ARKANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of the election that concluded...
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy