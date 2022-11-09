Monongalia County voters pass Mon EMS levy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County voters passed the Mon EMS levy with 64.77% of the vote on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The four-year Mon EMS Levy will total $17,881,598. Learn more about the Mon EMS Levy here .

Residents of Star City also voted to move the town’s regular election day. Click here for more information on that proposal.

Incumbent Sean Sikora (R) will keep his seat on the County Commission after getting 53.36% of the vote. Democratic challenger Bob Beach won 46.64% of the vote.

Democrat Donna Hidock is running for Circuit Clerk and Democrat Carye Blaney are running unopposed.

Depending on where you live in Monongalia County, you may be in West Virginia’s 2nd or 13th State Senate Districts.

Those in the 2nd State Senate District could vote for Republican Charles Clements of New Martinsville, a retired businessman who has served in the State Senate since 2017, or Democrat Eric Hayhurst of Morgantown, a personal injury attorney and active member of the Monongalia County Bar Association.

Those in the 13th State Senate District chose between Republican Mike Oliverio , who last served in the State Legislature nearly a decade ago, then as a Democrat, and Democrat Barbara Evans Fleischauer , who is currently a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both are from Morgantown.

Six different delegates will now represent Mon County. In the 77th District, Republican Joe Statler , a retired coal miner and current farmer, defended his seat against Democrat Ben Swanson ; both are from Core.

In the 78th District, Republican Geno Chiarelli , who served as a Child Protective Services Worker in the Department of Health and Human Resources before working in child protective services in Pennsylvania ran against Democrat Jeffrey Budkey , a West Virginia Can’t Wait candidate. Both are from Morgantown.

In the 79th District, Democrat Evan Hansen defended his seat against Republican Zach LeMaire ; both are from Morgantown. Hansen is a business owner who was part of efforts to clean up West Virginia’s water before his election in 2018. LeMaire describes himself as a “Liberty Republican” and is currently attending WVU for Political Science.

Voters in the 80th District could choose to re-elect Democrat John Williams of Morgantown, a financial advisor, or vote for Republican challenger Justin White , a small business owner from Westover.

In the 81st District, incumbent Danielle Walker , a Democrat from Morgantown, will defend her seat against Republican challenger Steven Harris , also of Morgantown. Walker has served since 2018 and said on her campaign website that she was motivated to run for office after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Harris is an Emergency Medical Technician who is currently attending WVU for Psychology.

Voters in the 82nd District will pick between Democrat Katie Fallon , who is a conservation author and part-time lecturer at several area universities and Republican Debbie Warner , a real estate agent with a Certified Relocation Specialist designation. Both are from Morgantown.

Like other residents of northern West Virginia, Mon County is in the new second U.S. Congressional District, which current Rep. Alex Mooney , a Republican from Jefferson County, won.

All four of West Virginia’s proposed constitutional amendments failed. A full description of the amendments can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.