Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Amadhia
The Jack Moves Put Newark R&B Back on the Map
Newark, New Jersey’s own Gwen Guthrie once sang in 1986, “Ain’t nothing going on but the rent.” Thirty-six years later, it’s the same story nationwide: rent increases, high-rise developments with only 20 percent affordable housing required, corporate buy-up of housing, and little opportunity for artists. The Jack Moves never expected their self-built studio in downtown Newark to last forever; they were squatters in the turn-of-the-century building that had fallen out of code. Still, they managed to record their debut in 2015, as well as the recently released Cruiserweight LP.
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
We know this is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving on the horizon + lots of holiday preparation — so we’ve saved you the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: redevelopment plans delayed for Lackawanna Plaza; The Mercy House donated 300 coats; Jesse Allen Park reopens in Newark; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
sheenmagazine.com
Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said.
stupiddope.com
NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed
With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
CNBC
I dropped out of college to grow my side hustle — now it brings in $327,000
Justis Pitt-Goodson, 26, is a proud entrepreneur who got his start making clothing in eighth grade. A tutor gave him a sewing machine, and he began creating bow ties for himself and his friends. He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey for two years before dropping out to focus on fashion. With the help of high school classmates, Kwaku Agyemang and Taha Shimou, Justis officially launched BrownMill Company in Newark in 2016, and five years later it was bringing in about $327,000 in sales.
After nearly 1 year on the run, New York fugitive was spotted and arrested at Disney World
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After about a year on the run, a fugitive from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World. According to NBC News, Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States Postal Inspection Service, was vacationing Oct. 20 at Disney World when he spotted Quashon Burton, 32.
Groundbreaking held for NJ lead service line replacement
PASSAIC, N.J. -- There was a groundbreaking Friday to replace thousands of harmful lead service lines in three New Jersey towns.The Passaic Valley Water Commission wants to replace an estimated 6,500 lines in Clifton, Passaic and Paterson. They'll also inspect an additional 11,000 service lines for traces of the harmful material.Officials say it's a free program to customers."We need to get the lead out, but in order to accomplish that, we gotta get the word out and get cooperation from our residents. They need to open the door," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said."It may take several months, but it's worth it because you're going to be making sure that people are drinking clean water, using clean water when they brush their teeth or when they take a shower," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said.The replacement is being paid for through federal and state funding.
Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons take flight in N.J
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No — actually, it’s a 37-foot-tall inflatable Minion in the sky. The mischievous Minion Stuart from the blockbuster comedy, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” was one of five new balloons that took to the skies for Macy’s Balloonfest at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford on Saturday, in preparation for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
With memory of tragedy still fresh, Jewish community and police in Hudson County remain vigilant
Even as federal law enforcement has taken down a credible threat against the Jewish community, Hudson County’s Jewish leaders and police are not letting down their guard against antisemitism. The FBI’s Newark field office issued a rare public alert Thursday warning temples across the state after “broad threats” were...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
New bus service from Newark Penn Station to Washington, D.C., Baltimore launches this week
Newark Penn Station now has a second intercity bus career after Flixbus started service there on Thursday, joining Greyhound and replacing BoltBus. Flixbus announced the start of Newark Penn Station service to and from Richmond, Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, D.C. This is Flixbus’ first service from Newark and it replaces BoltBus as a low cost travel option after that company suspended service last year.
NBC New York
NJ Man Vanishes After Encounter With Paterson Police Caught on Camera
A New Jersey man has been missing for nine months, and the last time he was seen was shortly after police in Paterson detained him. Now, two police officers involved in the case have been suspended. So what happened to Felix de Jesus? His family says they still need answers...
Comments / 0