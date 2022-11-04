ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Free Agency: Jean Segura, Zach Eflin, 10 Others Set to Hit Market

Phillies players reaching free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Free agents hit the market the day after the World Series ends and the Phillies have nearly a dozen players coming off their books. Jean Segura ($17 million team option) and Zach Eflin ($15 million mutual option) are likely...
Phillies Manager Thomson's Decision to Pull Wheeler Backfires as Astros Win Title

Https://www.nbcsports.com/vplayer/p/BxmELC/philly_embed/select/media/XUJ9z7pvTC62?form=html&autoPlay=true&ssid=rsn_philadelphia_embed_off_domain_otsphi. Phillies' captivating postseason run ends in Houston as Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. They rode with Philly Rob farther than anyone expected, but now the journey is over. A captivating postseason run that began with an improbable ninth-inning rally in St. Louis a month...
