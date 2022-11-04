Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Eyewitness News
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
Election 2022: Connecticut 5th Congressional District Race
In Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, takes on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.
fox5ny.com
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
8 Good Ways to Piss Off a Danbury Resident
Meditation, yoga, prayer and exercise are all good ways to reduce stress and avoid anger. What if you wanted to induce it? How would you go about that? If you wanted to piss someone off, what would you do? What would you say? There are 8 Ways to do it in my hometown, Danbury, Connecticut.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet
Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
ctbites.com
40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)
It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
Lamont confident in CT elections; Stefanowski questions process
A Facebook ad asking CT voters to be patient after polls close because of heavy voting led to a back-and-forth with Republican leadership.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Is Brookfield as Boring as Cromwell? Social Media Personality Says Yes
His screen name is @jimyofficial and he's not a fan of Brookfield, CT. Jimmy posted a video to Tik Tok recently called "Most Boring Places in CT" and Brookfield, CT was on the short list. In addition to Brookfield, Jimmy called the following boring places:. Cromwell. Woodbridge. Portland. Wallingford. Bethany.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Smoke In The High School
2022-11-07@11:11pm–#Trumbull Firefighters discover a charger at a “computer charging station” that caused a smoke condition in the are near the facility lounge at Trumbull High School. Fire marshal called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
Word On The Street: Sprinkler Heads
CJ Timon and his colleagues made sure Monday that New Haven’s new “place 2 be” will be a safe “place 2 be.”. Timon is a licensed pipefitter. He was part of a crew from the Cheshire-based Fire Protection Team (FPT) on scene at a former firehouse that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwill’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant. They were installing 10 fire sprinklers as part of a rehab of the building so it can reopen as a brunch bar called The Place 2 Be. (Click here to read a previous story about those plans.) Because the renovation includes moving around walls, the state code required the installation of new sprinklers.
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Stamford, CT Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Stamford, CT and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Stamford really is.
Waterbury Police Department Will Buy Your Unwanted Firearms This Saturday
The Waterbury Police Department is looking to buy any unwanted guns out there. According to a recent Facebook post, the Gun Buyback Program is for any Connecticut resident and is happening this Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 1 pm at the Waterbury Police Training Center, 240 Bank Street in Waterbury.
