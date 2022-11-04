Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Amid vaccine shortages, Lebanon faces its first cholera outbreak in three decades
Several crises in the country — including political instability, COVID and financial collapse — have created deteriorating conditions that have allowed the bacteria to spread.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to pull out from west bank of Dnipro river at Kherson
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro river
Comments / 0