ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Man shot during struggle with robber in Woodbridge

A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday in a struggle over a gun with a would-be robber. Police were called to an area hospital at 12:15 a.m., where the victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man told police he was walking in the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Election 2022 edition

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

It's Election Day; here's what you need to know

Election Day is here. Virginia voters have a lot to consider during the 2022 General Elections, with bond issues and races for the state’s next members of the U.S. House and more. Here’s what you need to know:. Same-day registration. Under a new Virginia law, you can register...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Democrats pick up seat on Manassas City Council

Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but the city’s provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes. Newcomer Democrat...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Region sees better jobs picture

The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton

Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Democrats ahead in Arlington County Board, School Board races

Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts

Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

ArtsFairfax honors those who are making a difference

Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons. This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:. • Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Survey closes; Arlington board will get data from ranked-choice-voting questionnaire

An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Metro West developers get authority to move forward with more residential first

Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metrorail station. Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a...
Inside Nova

Improvements turn Arlington school's playground into learning bazaar

Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School boys soccer team wins MAC tourney

Motivated by an early loss, the Potomac School Panthers have parlayed disappointment into a championship season. The Panthers have compiled a 16-1-2 record and have won both the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) regular season and tournament titles. The boys high-school soccer team and top seed most recently won the tourney crown with a 2-0 record, blanking the No. 2-seed Maret Frogs, 4-0, in the final at Potomac School.
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Marshall football team finishes with big win

The Marshall Statesmen (3-7, 3-3) ended their regular season with a home upset win over the Herndon Hornets by a 22-21 score. Herndon entered the Liberty District high-school football contest tied for first place. Marshall ended the season with a two-game winning streak. The Statesmen took the lead against Herndon...
MARSHALL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy