An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO