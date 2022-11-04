Read full article on original website
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
Anthony Davis (back) will play Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Davis was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. Despite the ailment, and as the tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court versus Utah. Our...
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
Suns list Chris Paul (heel) as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul's status is currently unknown after the Suns' point guard was held to 13 minutes with a heel injury on Monday. Look for Cameron Payne to see an increased role if Paul is inactive versus a Timberwolves' team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Paul is ruled out.
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubrful to play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealign with quad soreness, and it seems as though he's set to miss yet another game. He hasn't seen the court since the season opener. Our models currently project...
Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hardaway Jr. was limited to 13 minutes after suffering a left hip strain. Look for Josh Green to play more minutes off the bench versus a Suns' unit ranked third in defensive rating if Hardaway Jr. is inactive.
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
Trail Blazers list Jerami Grant (ankle) as probable for Wednesday's contest against Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant is on track to suit up on Wednesday night despite suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Charlotte unit ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Grant to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
Draymond Green starting Monday, Anthony Lamb back to Warriors' second unit
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. Green is replacing Anthony Lamb in the starting lineup as he and the rest of the regular first unit return from a breather. numberFire's models project Dray for 30.7 minutes and 30.9 FanDuel...
JaVale McGee starting for Mavericks on Monday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McGee came off the bench Friday night, but he'll be back in there on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd said the starting center position will fluctuate based on matchups. So to kick off the new week, McGee is getting the nod, and Dwight Powell will revert to the bench.
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to return to action against the Spurs on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against San Antonio.
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Nurkic is dealing with an adductor injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Charlotte. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.9...
