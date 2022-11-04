Read full article on original website
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
A List of the Oldest Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. Here is a list of the oldest and most beloved pizza restaurants throughout the state of New Jersey.
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2022 holiday season
The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2022 holiday season. Santa has loaded up his sleigh and is on his way to see you at our great Garden State Malls. And the even better news is that this year has much fewer restrictions than what we saw over the past two years.
roi-nj.com
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
$1M, Sixteen $50K Powerball Tickets Sold Across NJ As Jackpot Rolls To $1.9B
A $1 million Powerball ticket and a slew of third-tier winning tickets were sold across New Jersey, as the jackpot rolls to yet another record-high. The numbers from the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets but none are quite as unique as the Lafayette Mill Antiques Center, keep reading to learn more.
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts
The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
In a remote corner of N.J., a watch is kept on climate change, rising seas…and sometimes hurricanes
The Rutgers Marine Field Station rises on weathered pilings overlooking a fragile wetland, surrounded by a sea of tall salt grass brushed here and there into sweeping hypnotic patterns by the wind. White herring gulls dot the brown marsh as they stand over dark, brackish tidal pools, hunting for fiddler crabs.
Teresa Giudice’s new holiday movie has interesting New Jersey slang title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
Why some in NJ need to pay more attention where they throw away their trash
Although most in New Jersey tend to follow the rules without issue, there are others who feel the rules and laws are below them. When it comes to those people, it might take more than a gentle nudge to get them to change their behaviors. Then there are those who...
Popular work-out facility expanding in New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B
No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
Why NJ should force certain businesses to close on Thanksgiving and Christmas (Opinion)
It's that time of year again when we all get our free turkeys while jamming out to Christmas tunes. The holiday season is here, and so are all the holiday festivities that come with it. This time of year is a big deal for retailers, especially here in New Jersey....
