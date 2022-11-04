ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ambire x Swappin.gifts Collab Brings Real-World Goods and Services to Crypto Users

Ambire Wallet has launched its latest plug-in integration and partnership – the Swappin.gifts app is now available straight from the Ambire Wallet DApp Catalog. Ambire is the first open-source self-custodial smart contract wallet that focuses on improving the crypto user journey. The release is celebrated with an exclusive crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why Crypto Exchange FTX Passed on Funding Twitter Acquisition

The chief executive of FTX is revealing why the crypto exchange passed on funding Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media giant Twitter. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells his 793,500 Twitter followers that FTX stayed on the sidelines because it wasn’t clear how the social media platform would incorporate crypto technology into its business model with Musk at its helm.
dailyhodl.com

New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Set for Imminent Launch Earns Big Boost From Coinbase

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added a new token to its list of altcoins that may appear on its roster of tradable digital assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it’s adding Hashflow Token (HFT), the native token for decentralized exchange (DEX) Hashflow, to its roadmap. Hashflow is built...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire Awarded Nine Excellency Badges by G2

Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service, has been awarded nine badges by software marketplace G2. The badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report based on the responses from real users featured in its quarterly review form. Accolades earned by Chainwire include ‘high performer,’ ‘users most likely to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy