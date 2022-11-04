ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cryptocurrencies slump again amid fallout from FTX sale

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance. Bitcoin traded around $17,645, and overnight fell to its lowest level...
Government Technology

NYC Tech Office Unveils Plan to Enhance Digital Literacy

The New York City Office of Technology and Innovation's (OTI) new strategic plan, released in October, outlines the city’s forthcoming approach to technology advancement with a notable emphasis on improving the technical skills of constituents and staff alike. The office has made some significant investments in broadband expansion in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.

