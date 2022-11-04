Read full article on original website
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
One thing that should be noted about Dahmer: Monster on Netflix is that it’s not one hundred percent accurate, but it’s not too far off either, much like any other movie or series that’s based on a real-life character. Evan Peters is, without any doubt, a great actor, but watching him in this series is even more disturbing than anything he’s done before. Keep in mind, this is the guy that played the main antagonist in American Horror Story: Cult and has been seen as one of the most effective parts of AHS in the past. But somehow, he took the disturbing aspects of his skill to another level in this series, though it is likely that this happened since he was portraying one of the most notorious murderers in the modern era.
5 Reasons Female-Led Ensemble Movies Don’t Work
Whenever the idea of female ensemble movies is brought up, there are a lot of people that experience various reactions depending on how they feel about such movies and depending on how the movies are put together. There are female ensemble movies that are put together in a manner that feels balanced and bound to be enjoyed by everyone since they manage to create a balance that audience members enjoy. Unfortunately, some female ensemble movies tend to go so overboard with the idea of ‘girl power‘ that they end up harming the plot rather than advancing it in a way that people want to see. The fact about ensemble movies is that one can have a great cast and still make a truly horrible movie, or one can put together a great movie with a less-than-stellar cast. Like it or not, the overall story does make a difference when it comes to how the movie is received, and ensemble movies can be fun, or they can be a two-hour-long drag.
If Avatar 2 Bombs at the Box Office Will James Cameron Consider Streaming?
There’s only a little over a month before the wait for the next Avatar movie will be over, but it does sound as though James Cameron and several others are harboring doubts that this sequel might not be nearly as popular as the first movie. The idea that any sequel is going to top the original movie is kind of naive in a way, but hey, it does happen, and there’s always a fighting chance. One of the problems with Avatar, though, is that Cameron struck when the iron was hot, as the saying goes, and people needed something to believe in.
Movie Review: Run
Movies such as Run are a testament to the sickness of humanity when they’re done right, and while some folks might find it necessary to be overly critical about this movie, the truth is that the story is told well enough that it manages to create an emotional response from several people who watch it. The simple truth of the movie is that Diane, portrayed by Sarah Paulson, is revealed as a woman who gives birth to a child who is not only premature but has a list of health problems that are indicated as they’re displayed on the screen during the opening moments, that might not have allowed her to live a long and healthy life.
5 Best Cigar Scenes in Movies
Some people like cigars. Others think they stink and are kind of nasty. But in the movies, cigars are often used as a prop that can affect and possibly enhance the appearance and overall appearance and attitude of those who smoke them. It’s not that big of a thing, cigars are, after all, just another part of a movie, but there is something about a person smoking a cigar that appeals to some folks and makes that character look a bit dangerous or even more manly to others.
Five Great Examples of a Balanced Dungeons and Dragons Party
First off, let me say that, yes, I am a bit of a Dungeons & Dragons nerd. I enjoy the game, I’ve rolled up plenty of characters over the past couple of decades, and it’s been a fun ride and very inspirational game as a writer. But one thing among the many that I’ve noted is that if a balanced party is ever attained in a quest, it’s much harder for the DM to pick off the weak links, and even the random dice rolls don’t always keep the group down since each one of them will understand how to prop each other up when they can and work together to create a unified front against the Dungeon Master, whose job it is to run the game and not actively kill the characters unless there’s no other choice.
Scarlet Witch Could Beat Superman
There are a lot of scenarios to consider when talking about which hero could take on another hero, especially between DC and Marvel. One thing about DCs heroes is that quite a few of them are so insanely overpowered that trying to come up with any way to defeat them appears to be impossible since they’re made to evolve to take down any threat that they might encounter. But there are times when it’s a little too tough to defend certain heroes because of the weaknesses that have been added to keep them at least a little balanced.
