Mother refuses to change her son's bed linens for 3 years after his girlfriend moves into the house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, bed linens should be changed at least every two weeks for full, queen, or king beds, and every three to four weeks for twin beds.
Joanna Gaines lied about her middle name growing up to avoid being bullied: 'I couldn't find my place'
Joanna Gaines revealed she lied about her middle name growing up in Kansas to avoid being bullied in school. Gaines released her book, "The Stories We Tell," Tuesday.
