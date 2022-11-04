One thing that should be noted about Dahmer: Monster on Netflix is that it’s not one hundred percent accurate, but it’s not too far off either, much like any other movie or series that’s based on a real-life character. Evan Peters is, without any doubt, a great actor, but watching him in this series is even more disturbing than anything he’s done before. Keep in mind, this is the guy that played the main antagonist in American Horror Story: Cult and has been seen as one of the most effective parts of AHS in the past. But somehow, he took the disturbing aspects of his skill to another level in this series, though it is likely that this happened since he was portraying one of the most notorious murderers in the modern era.

