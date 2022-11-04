Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
One thing that should be noted about Dahmer: Monster on Netflix is that it’s not one hundred percent accurate, but it’s not too far off either, much like any other movie or series that’s based on a real-life character. Evan Peters is, without any doubt, a great actor, but watching him in this series is even more disturbing than anything he’s done before. Keep in mind, this is the guy that played the main antagonist in American Horror Story: Cult and has been seen as one of the most effective parts of AHS in the past. But somehow, he took the disturbing aspects of his skill to another level in this series, though it is likely that this happened since he was portraying one of the most notorious murderers in the modern era.
TVOvermind
Where is the Clueless Cast Now?
The Year was 1995. The movie was Clueless. Cher made history that year as the fashionably clueless daughter of a litigator who drives her totally cool white jeep without a driver’s license while giving back to the world by making love matches and funding school drive with shoes and other oddities. She was the IT girl of the 90s, and there is not a woman born in the 80s who doesn’t remember the year Clueless came out.
TVOvermind
Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters
A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace. Jim’s career started...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Run
Movies such as Run are a testament to the sickness of humanity when they’re done right, and while some folks might find it necessary to be overly critical about this movie, the truth is that the story is told well enough that it manages to create an emotional response from several people who watch it. The simple truth of the movie is that Diane, portrayed by Sarah Paulson, is revealed as a woman who gives birth to a child who is not only premature but has a list of health problems that are indicated as they’re displayed on the screen during the opening moments, that might not have allowed her to live a long and healthy life.
TVOvermind
Amanda Waller Is an Irrelevant Character
The argument that one character or another is completely relevant to a story or a franchise is one that has been ongoing for years since, to some people, a character might not make a lot of sense when and where they’re placed in a story. To others, however, this might not be the case since they might figure that this character is situated perfectly where they need to be. But in the case of Amanda Waller, it’s fair to say that she feels almost completely irrelevant since far too often she’s come off as a character who could be easily replaced by another person, be they man or woman, and that she’s been given the type of power she has for reasons other than a storyline.
Comments / 0