TVOvermind
5 Best Jonathan Majors Movies and Tv shows
If you don’t know who Jonathan Majors is, you’ve probably been living under a rock for the past few years. From starring in blockbuster MCU shows like Loki to critically acclaimed drama series like The Lovecraft country, Jonathan Majors has made it clear that he is a force to reckon with in the acting world. From his growing acting catalog, we know it’s true!
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
One thing that should be noted about Dahmer: Monster on Netflix is that it’s not one hundred percent accurate, but it’s not too far off either, much like any other movie or series that’s based on a real-life character. Evan Peters is, without any doubt, a great actor, but watching him in this series is even more disturbing than anything he’s done before. Keep in mind, this is the guy that played the main antagonist in American Horror Story: Cult and has been seen as one of the most effective parts of AHS in the past. But somehow, he took the disturbing aspects of his skill to another level in this series, though it is likely that this happened since he was portraying one of the most notorious murderers in the modern era.
Where is the Clueless Cast Now?
The Year was 1995. The movie was Clueless. Cher made history that year as the fashionably clueless daughter of a litigator who drives her totally cool white jeep without a driver’s license while giving back to the world by making love matches and funding school drive with shoes and other oddities. She was the IT girl of the 90s, and there is not a woman born in the 80s who doesn’t remember the year Clueless came out.
5 Best Cigar Scenes in Movies
Some people like cigars. Others think they stink and are kind of nasty. But in the movies, cigars are often used as a prop that can affect and possibly enhance the appearance and overall appearance and attitude of those who smoke them. It’s not that big of a thing, cigars are, after all, just another part of a movie, but there is something about a person smoking a cigar that appeals to some folks and makes that character look a bit dangerous or even more manly to others.
5 Reasons Female-Led Ensemble Movies Don’t Work
Whenever the idea of female ensemble movies is brought up, there are a lot of people that experience various reactions depending on how they feel about such movies and depending on how the movies are put together. There are female ensemble movies that are put together in a manner that feels balanced and bound to be enjoyed by everyone since they manage to create a balance that audience members enjoy. Unfortunately, some female ensemble movies tend to go so overboard with the idea of ‘girl power‘ that they end up harming the plot rather than advancing it in a way that people want to see. The fact about ensemble movies is that one can have a great cast and still make a truly horrible movie, or one can put together a great movie with a less-than-stellar cast. Like it or not, the overall story does make a difference when it comes to how the movie is received, and ensemble movies can be fun, or they can be a two-hour-long drag.
The Thing vs. Pennywise: Who Survives?
Reading through the various opinions on a fight of this magnitude is interesting since a lot of people believe that Pennywise, or It, would be completely dominant in such a fight, and they’re not entirely wrong. The reality of this matchup is that the Thing from John Carpenter’s movie has one glaring drawback that could also end up being an advantage if things worked out as would be needed. Looking at this from a certain perspective, one has to be able to admit that the Thing might be able to find a way to bother Pennywise for a bit, especially if the two creatures don’t fully understand each other.
Losing Her Mother Taught Mariska Hargitay A Lot About Trauma
The truth about actress Mariska Hargitay is that many people love her, but very few know too much about her. She’s a lovely woman who has graced our television screens for decades, and we love her in every role. Hargitay is perhaps most famous for her role as Olivia Benson. She’s the star character in the hit show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay began playing Olivia Benson in 1999, which means she is now 23 years into her starring role. Unsurprisingly, this role makes people feel as if they know her without them ever getting to know her. She’s so good that no one bothers to look at her personal life or what she’s been doing outside of Olivia Benson. She is Olivia Benson. It turns out, however, that Mariska Hargitay has a fascinating life – including the story of her mother, who taught her everything she knows.
What is Marlon Wayan’s Net Worth in 2022?
Marlon Wayans did not grow up wealthy. He was your everyday guy from New York City. His mom, Elvira, was a homemaker and a social worker. His father was the manager of a grocery store, and their family was a big one. Marlon Wayans is the youngest child in the family, and he has nine older siblings. You might know a few of them since they come from the famous Wayans family of actors and comedians. In fact, of ten Wayans children, seven of them are famous. The most famous are Marlon, Damon, Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Kim, and Nadia. His life might not have been filled with wealth growing up, but Marlon Wayans’s net worth in 2022 is a staggering $40 million, and he is doing all right.
The Oscar Curse: Is It Real and Is Hilary Swank a Victim?
Have you heard of the Oscar Curse? Let’s make it clear from the start that the Oscar Curse reportedly affects women who win the Best Actress Academy Award. What does it mean, though? It means that winning and accepting the Oscar for Best Actress means the actress in question is also giving up on her marriage. Perhaps ‘giving up’ is the wrong choice of words. More accurately, it means she will end up divorced through some Oscar Curse. It happens to, well, everyone. Hilary Swank is no exception to the rule, though some thought she might be the woman who broke the curse after winning two Academy Awards and remaining married after both – until she wasn’t. Here’s what we know about Hilary Swank and the Oscar Curse.
