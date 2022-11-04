ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Police seek help finding McAllen man wanted for assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault. Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday. The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, (USAO-SDTX) Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve 8 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
vegetablegrowersnews.com

South Texas produce vet Marvin Davis dies

Longtime produce industry veteran Marvin Yale Davis, the founder of Tex-Mex Sales LLC, a Weslaco, Texas, grower-shipper of onions, vegetables and melons, died Oct. 31. Davis, 84, passed peacefully and leaves a legacy of loved ones and experiences, according to the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Marvin mentored many salespeople in the industry and loved working in fresh produce,” according to a news release. “As a long time produce veteran, Marvin leaves behind many friends, longtime employees, protégés and industry colleagues.”
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Top state and federal races to watch in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the Rio Grande Valley’s four counties, election officials will be overseeing at least 120 races. But with school districts and city races on ballots, not all these races have widespread interest. So which elections should be on the radar for all Texans and Valley residents Tuesday night? Such a list […]
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle

As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat

MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
ALAMO, TX
LoneStar 92

29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022

Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor

Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Check back throughout the night as the vote tally is finalized.
TEXAS STATE

