Aurora, CO

Man accused of driving vehicle during road rage against Aurora officer

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

A man was arrested in connection to a road rage on I-225 that led to a deadly SWAT investigation in Aurora.

Talone Wyrick, 26, is accused of driving a car with a 16-year-old boy passenger during a road rage that led to the teen being accused of firing shots at an Aurora police officer on Thursday. Police responded to the teen suspect, who was barricaded in a home later that day, and it ended in him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

AURORA POLICE

According to Aurora PD's press release, Wyrick was driving a red Toyota Yaris and cut off an off-duty officer twice near a fast food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora.

Investigators say Wyrick then chased the officer to Interstate 225, where the 16-year-old suspect fired multiple shots at the officer's personal vehicle while driving south between Mississippi and Iliff Avenue.

Then, police responded to a three-story apartment in the 1000 block of S Elkhart Way, where the teen was barricading himself. The standoff ended in the teens death, and investigators say it was from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The teen who died was not named at the time Aurora PD shared its press release on Friday.

Wyrick faces a charge for one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have been in the area between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. on I-225 between Mississippi and Iliff. Investigators also want to speak with anyone who's vehicle might have been damaged by gunfire during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

S. Wood
4d ago

They need to add the felony charge of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. at the very least, I'd say driving the vehicle and continuing to drive the vehicle to allow the juvenile to be able to shoot an the officer is c"aiding". Just saying.

Shirley Richardson
4d ago

DREAMERS screwing up their lives bc they forgot they Moved away from their old country to live in America, now they get deported after their sentences are completed here. send the whole family back with him.

Zaza M
4d ago

I got off work late at night and I have to walk like 3 miles away from my home,it was like 1 am in the morning and this driver came close to me and stopped and he told the teen to shoot me and luckily the teen didn't do it.

