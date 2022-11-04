Read full article on original website
Narrow Head – “Moments Of Clarity”
Two years ago, the heavy Texan alt-rockers Narrow Head impressed a whole lot of people with their album 12th House Rock. Today, the band has announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Moments Of Clarity, set to arrive early next year. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, and it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, as touring guitarist Kora Puckett is now a permanent member of the band.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo
Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died
Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips
Sick New World is a new rock music festival experimenting with an intriguing combination of styles. The fest, coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the late ’90s and early 2000s nu-metal scene including System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus, as well as names like Papa Roach, Evanescence, Chevelle, Coal Chamber (first show since 2015), Soulfly, P.O.D., Sevendust, Orgy, and Hoobastank further down the poster.
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Silverfuck” With A Five-Minute Sax Solo By Frank Catalano
Smashing Pumpkins played their hometown of Chicago at the United Center on Saturday night, and they closed the night with their Siamese Dream track “Silverfuck.” They brought out local jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, who often plays with Jimmy Chamberlain, to rip a five-minute solo during it. Though I’m not sure Billy Corgan would know this, Saturday just happened to be on the eve of National Saxophone Day. Watch below.
New Pagans – “Karin Was Not A Rebel” & “Fresh Young Overlook”
Last year, the Irish group New Pagans released their debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All, an impressive showing that led us to name them a Band To Watch and landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. This past September, they released a new single, “Better People,” and today they’re announcing a whole new album, Making Circles Of Our Own, which will come out early next year. They’re sharing two tracks from it today: “Karin Was Not A Rebel,” which was inspired by the interior designer Karin Bergöö Larsson, and “Fresh Young Overlook,” which is about the music industry. Check out both of them below.
Drake And 21 Savage Share Fake SNL Performance Introduced By Michael B. Jordan
Drake and 21 Savage are on a deepfaked promotional tour for their new collaborative album Her Loss, which came out this past Friday. They’ve plopped themselves into a Vogue cover, the Howard Stern Show, and a Tiny Desk concert so far, and last night they shared a clip of them performing “On BS” — while Steve Lacy was making his debut on the real show. The pair were introduced by Michael B. Jordan, who would make a pretty good SNL host. Drake himself has hosted SNL twice, and been a musical guest three times. Check out the video below.
SZA Teases New Music With “PSA” Video, “S.O.S.” Clues
Today is SZA’s birthday (happy birthday, SZA!), and to celebrate, she’s teasing a brand-new song/video, “PSA.” Now, to backtrack, last year SZA’s “Good Days” video teased “Shirt” (which finally came out last month), and the “Shirt” video featured the phrase “S.O.S.” written on her wrist. If you’re still following: This new “PSA” video ends with the morse code for “S.O.S.” That code is also now her Instagram bio. To sum up, fans are thinking that SZA’s forthcoming album will be called S.O.S.. At the same time, the “Shirt” video also had references to “NO CTRL” (maybe another possible album title?) and “DEC” (maybe the album release month?). Either way, puzzling this out is more fun than watching the Midterm Election results roll in.
Heather Woods Broderick – “Blood Run Through Me”
Earlier this year, the Portland musician Heather Woods Broderick released an instrumental cello album, Domes, but it’s been a few years since she put out her last proper album of melancholy singer-songwriter fare, which came with 2019’s Invitation. Today, though, she’s sharing a new single, “Blood Run Through Me.”
Mimi Parker Was The Aching Spirit That Shaped Low’s Incomparable Sound
Slowcore, like all genres, is nominally ambiguous until you hear it: the glacial pace, the minimalist arrangements, the soft dynamics. Once you combine those elements, something clicks into place. Although they appear in all kinds of music, their union is most prominent in the ever-nebulous slowcore. Low, the Duluth, Minnesota duo consisting of married couple guitarist-vocalist Alan Sparhawk and drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, are one of the progenitors of the subgenre. In some ways, they define it just as much Nirvana define grunge, My Bloody Valentine define shoegaze, or Rites Of Spring define post-hardcore. Still, Low were always unapologetically Low; they had their own mode of musical expression that no one else could truly emulate.
Watch Smino Perform A Laid-Back Luv 4 Rent Medley On Fallon
A week and a half ago, the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino released his lush, melodic new album Luv 4 Rent. Smino led that LP off with the J. Cole collab “90 Proof,” and he also got contributions from peers like Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, and Ravyn Lenae. Last night, Smino performed a couple of the album’s tracks in a warm, effortless appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.
Drowse – “Three Faces (Cyanoacrylate)”
At the end of the week, Portland-based Kyle Bates will release his latest Drowse album, Wane Into It. He’s thus far shared the Midwife collab “Untrue In Headphones” and “Mystery Pt. 2.” Today he returns with one more single, the album’s spooky, meditative penultimate track “Three Faces (Cyanoacrylate).” It finds Bates singing in a low, breathy whisper over a humming churn that seems to emanate warmth. About two-thirds of the way through the nearly eight-minute runtime, the song’s low rumble builds to something alternately ominous and beautiful. Bates cites Pac-NW predecessors Grouper, the Microphones, and Unwound (specifically Leaves Turn Inside You) as influences on Drowse, and you can hear them all quite clearly on this one. Listen below.
Watch Robert Plant & Suzi Dian Pay Tribute To Mimi Parker With A Cover Of Low’s “Monkey”
In one of the most devastating musical losses in recent memory, Low’s Mimi Parker died of cancer over the weekend. The tributes are pouring in, both written eulogies and recordings of Low’s music. The latest comes from former Led Zeppelin howler Robert Plant, who covered The Great Destroyer’s opening track “Monkey” on his 2010 album Band Of Joy.
The 1975’s Matty Healy Ate A Raw Steak While Touching Himself At MSG
Matty Healy, leader of the 1975, achieved pop-heartthrob status many years ago, and he’s often sought to actively subvert that role. Last month, the 1975 released Being Funny In A Foreign Language, a pop album that’s considerably more straightforward than most of their recent offerings. But that doesn’t mean that Matty Healy has moved past weirdo antics. Last night, as the 1975 played New York’s Madison Square Garden, Healy ate what appeared to be an entire raw steak while groping himself.
Hurricane G Dead At 52
New York rapper Hurricane G, best known for rapping alongside Redman as one of the members of EPMD’s Hit Squad, has died. The New York Post reports that Hurricane G died yesterday. No cause of death has been reported, but she was reportedly suffering from lung cancer at the time of her death. Hurricane G was 52.
Runnner – “bike again”
Runnner, the musical project of LA-based singer-songwriter Noah Weinman, will release new album Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out in February. Lead single “i only sing about food” presented a sleek and propulsive take on indie folk, with Weinman’s voice gleaming amidst clattering drums, chiming banjo, and a blustery wall of sound that evoked a busy metropolis.
Georgia Maq – “Samson” (Regina Spektor Cover)
Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq has announced a new EP, Live At Sydney Opera House, which was recorded during a performance in the Utzon Room at … you guessed it, the Sydney Opera House. The EP contains her singing a cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson,” a track first included on her 2002 album Songs and then redone for 2006’s Begin To Hope.
Former Nazareth Frontman Dan McCafferty Dead At 76
Dan McCafferty, founding lead singer for the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died. In a message on Facebook, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced McCafferty’s death. “Dan died at 12:40 today,” Agnew wrote. “This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.” McCaffery was 76.
