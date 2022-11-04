Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
5 Reasons Female-Led Ensemble Movies Don’t Work
Whenever the idea of female ensemble movies is brought up, there are a lot of people that experience various reactions depending on how they feel about such movies and depending on how the movies are put together. There are female ensemble movies that are put together in a manner that feels balanced and bound to be enjoyed by everyone since they manage to create a balance that audience members enjoy. Unfortunately, some female ensemble movies tend to go so overboard with the idea of ‘girl power‘ that they end up harming the plot rather than advancing it in a way that people want to see. The fact about ensemble movies is that one can have a great cast and still make a truly horrible movie, or one can put together a great movie with a less-than-stellar cast. Like it or not, the overall story does make a difference when it comes to how the movie is received, and ensemble movies can be fun, or they can be a two-hour-long drag.
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters
A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace. Jim’s career started...
If Avatar 2 Bombs at the Box Office Will James Cameron Consider Streaming?
There’s only a little over a month before the wait for the next Avatar movie will be over, but it does sound as though James Cameron and several others are harboring doubts that this sequel might not be nearly as popular as the first movie. The idea that any sequel is going to top the original movie is kind of naive in a way, but hey, it does happen, and there’s always a fighting chance. One of the problems with Avatar, though, is that Cameron struck when the iron was hot, as the saying goes, and people needed something to believe in.
Losing Her Mother Taught Mariska Hargitay A Lot About Trauma
The truth about actress Mariska Hargitay is that many people love her, but very few know too much about her. She’s a lovely woman who has graced our television screens for decades, and we love her in every role. Hargitay is perhaps most famous for her role as Olivia Benson. She’s the star character in the hit show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay began playing Olivia Benson in 1999, which means she is now 23 years into her starring role. Unsurprisingly, this role makes people feel as if they know her without them ever getting to know her. She’s so good that no one bothers to look at her personal life or what she’s been doing outside of Olivia Benson. She is Olivia Benson. It turns out, however, that Mariska Hargitay has a fascinating life – including the story of her mother, who taught her everything she knows.
The Amazing Cast Of Girl, Interrupted
Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir, which has the same name as the movie. The director of the movie is James Mangold. The film was released in December 1999. Set in the late 1960s, Girl, Interrupted starts with Susanna’s (Winona Ryder) getting into a psychiatric institution. In...
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
One thing that should be noted about Dahmer: Monster on Netflix is that it’s not one hundred percent accurate, but it’s not too far off either, much like any other movie or series that’s based on a real-life character. Evan Peters is, without any doubt, a great actor, but watching him in this series is even more disturbing than anything he’s done before. Keep in mind, this is the guy that played the main antagonist in American Horror Story: Cult and has been seen as one of the most effective parts of AHS in the past. But somehow, he took the disturbing aspects of his skill to another level in this series, though it is likely that this happened since he was portraying one of the most notorious murderers in the modern era.
What is Marlon Wayan’s Net Worth in 2022?
Marlon Wayans did not grow up wealthy. He was your everyday guy from New York City. His mom, Elvira, was a homemaker and a social worker. His father was the manager of a grocery store, and their family was a big one. Marlon Wayans is the youngest child in the family, and he has nine older siblings. You might know a few of them since they come from the famous Wayans family of actors and comedians. In fact, of ten Wayans children, seven of them are famous. The most famous are Marlon, Damon, Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Kim, and Nadia. His life might not have been filled with wealth growing up, but Marlon Wayans’s net worth in 2022 is a staggering $40 million, and he is doing all right.
The Thing vs. Pennywise: Who Survives?
Reading through the various opinions on a fight of this magnitude is interesting since a lot of people believe that Pennywise, or It, would be completely dominant in such a fight, and they’re not entirely wrong. The reality of this matchup is that the Thing from John Carpenter’s movie has one glaring drawback that could also end up being an advantage if things worked out as would be needed. Looking at this from a certain perspective, one has to be able to admit that the Thing might be able to find a way to bother Pennywise for a bit, especially if the two creatures don’t fully understand each other.
Fascinating Facts About Omar Epps’ Role in Juice
It was 1991 when the famous actor Omar Epps and the famous late rapper Tupac Shakur starred in a film together. The title is Juice, and the movie was Tupac’s debut in the acting business. In the movie, Epps plays a kid named Quincy (Q) who isn’t sure he wants to spend his life going down the path to crime. His three friends spend a lot of time with him, they skip a lot of school, and they do the usual teenage boy stuff, and there are a lot of stories here.
The Oscar Curse: Is It Real and Is Hilary Swank a Victim?
Have you heard of the Oscar Curse? Let’s make it clear from the start that the Oscar Curse reportedly affects women who win the Best Actress Academy Award. What does it mean, though? It means that winning and accepting the Oscar for Best Actress means the actress in question is also giving up on her marriage. Perhaps ‘giving up’ is the wrong choice of words. More accurately, it means she will end up divorced through some Oscar Curse. It happens to, well, everyone. Hilary Swank is no exception to the rule, though some thought she might be the woman who broke the curse after winning two Academy Awards and remaining married after both – until she wasn’t. Here’s what we know about Hilary Swank and the Oscar Curse.
10 Comic Book Characters That are Way Too Overpowered
Writers love to beef up their creations, especially when it comes to superheroes and villains. The fact is that fans love the heroes and villains they’ve been given over the years and have defended these fictional characters vehemently when it comes to their powers and skills. The only issue with this is that thanks to the fans and their need to see more and defend one character or another, the characters have evolved in a manner that has left many of them seriously overpowered in a very ridiculous fashion. At some point, a lot of heroes have become so insanely strong and resistant to so many types of damage that they should be able to take on armies on their own. Some heroes have had their powers dialed down over the years, but others have still been amped up even further as the years have gone by.
