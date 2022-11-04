Brian Cashman outlines potential areas of need for Yankees

As the Yankees enter a crucial offseason that will be highlighted by an effort to bring back Aaron Judge, what other areas of the roster will be prioritized?

Brian Cashman was asked about the team’s offseason plans to improve the roster, and highlighted left field as a possible objective, while also alluding to potential changes in the infield if hyped prospects like Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe prove they are ready for the majors.

“Clearly, we’ve got some good, young kids pushing up from beneath,” Cashman said. “They’re gonna create quite the competition in the spring. We’ll see what the available marketplace is with trades and free agency.

“You saw in season we had an issue with center field, that got addressed with Harrison Bader’s trade. Let’s assume we get Judge back, it’s not an assumption we take lightly, but if he’s there in right, then the question is what’s in left field. Then the competition in short, and then trying to find any other way to improve the roster.”

The Yankees’ offseason moves last winter and spring clearly improved the team defensively, with the additions of Josh Donaldson, Jose Trevino, and the return of Anthony Rizzo, but offensively, there seems to still be work needed. Cashman, as he does at the end of every season, made it clear that no stone will be left unturned.

“It’s on myself and anybody that works here with me from top to bottom to ask those tough questions and provide a team that you don’t have to ask questions about when it’s over,” Cashman said.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)