King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.'s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King's personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'
Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Why Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned beside King Charles at his coronation, but Prince Philip was never crowned king
The late Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, wasn't crowned king at her coronation likely because the title is considered superior to queen.
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
‘You can’t keep them all’: King Charles to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell...
Bustle
Princess Diana & Dodi Fayed’s First Meeting Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery
There have been many controversies ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Crown season 5. But one of the biggest ones has to be around Princess Diana’s relationship with billionaire Dodi Fayed, following her separation and divorce from Prince Charles. Despite being a short-lived romance, Dodi and Diana were reportedly only together for less than a month, their relationship made headlines the world over. But how did Princess Diana and Dodi Fayet meet in the first place?
tatler.com
Earl Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana with poignant unseen photo
Earl Spencer remembered his late father and sister in a previously unseen family photograph, shared on Instagram last week. Commemorating All Souls Day, he explained: ‘Today is All Souls Day - when it’s customary to remember the souls of those you love, who’ve departed: it is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead.’
seventeen.com
Meet King Charles's Fleet of Ex-Girlfriends—Including One He Proposed to Before Princess Diana
When it comes to the ladies in King Charles's life, three names come to mind: his first wife Princess Diana, his second wife Queen Camilla, and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. But before Charles "settled down" (those quotes are working overtime) with Diana, he was known as the world's most eligible bachelor and earned a reputation as a "playboy prince" thanks to the sheer number of women he dated. Most of whom were spotted accompanying him to various, uh, romantic (?) polo matches.
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
Expert Dismissed Idea Kate Middleton Reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Jubilee Service Entrance
According to body language expert Judi James, Kate Middleton would've known Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were attending the Platinum Jubilee service in June 2022 and where they'd be sitting.
Kate Middleton Admirably Recovers From Perilous Heel-in-Mud Event
One of the many reasons I know I would never be able to hack it as a princess is that I have never been able to wear a stiletto without the heel getting stuck somewhere and immediately falling on my face. But Kate Middleton handles even the indignity of having one's spike heel sink into the soft mud with grace. She may not be able to defy the basic principles of physics, but, unlike me, she can recover from the occasional mishap without disaster.
A.V. Club
The Crown jumps into the 1990s with a new cast
Look, when creator and executive producer Peter Morgan was writing the premiere of season five of The Crown, “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” of course he had no idea that by the time it dropped on Netflix, Queen Elizabeth II would have died and the titular crown would be on the head of her son, now King Charles III. But even unintentionally, the dramatic irony of watching fictional Charles (Dominic West) try to oust his mother from the throne in 1991, over 30 years before she would die, is quite something. Welcome to another season of The Crown!
The Hollywood Icon Who Became Queen Elizabeth's Pal Just Before Her Death
If there's one thing to be learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's that she was no pushover by any means, and she went after what she wanted. She had an intensely strong work ethic and worked up until her final days. The monarch dedicated her entire life to service and even appointed a new prime minister, Liz Truss in Scotland only two days before her heartbreaking death (via NPR).
Prince Harry didn’t make any changes to his memoir ‘Spare’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death, author claims
Prince Harry hasn’t made any changes to his highly anticipated memoir since the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96. On Oct. 27, Penguin Random House announced that the Duke of Sussex’s book, titled "Spare," will be released Jan. 10.
