Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer

Bowen Yang and Brett Goldstein join Garfield, igniting hope in a weary nation
Sometimes we find ourselves clinging to the smallest sliver of good news, in order to rationalize the ongoing drudge of daily life. This newfound hope burns like a candle in a windowsill, adding warmth and blocking out the surrounding darkness. This newest slice of news comes as Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein join the forthcoming animated Garfield feature, per The Hollywood Reporter, which is such a wonderful dispatch it almost makes you forget that Chris Pratt is voicing the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating feline.
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster becomes an anthology series at Netflix
Amid public outcry, accusations of exploitation, and crew members disclosing traumatic on-set experiences, Ryan Murphy and Netflix are now announcing the creation of the Monster franchise, spearheaded by Murphy’s popular series on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. According to Deadline, the next two seasons of Monster will “tell the...
8 times Atlanta intersected with the real music world
There have been several shows about the music industry, from period biopics about specific subcultures to flashy soaps that focus on the drama of the business side. The FX series Atlanta—which premiered in 2016 and quickly became the most hilarious, incisive contribution to Black TV of the past decade—shows the organic come-up of local rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), aided by his determined manager and terminally broke cousin Earn (Donald Glover). Created by the Community actor and Childish Gambino rapper, Atlanta serves as both a love letter to southern rap and a magnifying glass pointed toward the mechanics of the culture, digging into how artists, fans, and the industries that interact with both keep the rap game going. Fans and critics have praised the show for its authenticity, thanks in part to the several real-life artists who’ve contributed to the show and even appeared in cameos throughout its six-year run. With the November 10 series finale around the corner, here, in chronological order, are eight times that Atlanta brought the real-life players in the rap industry to the small screen.
Today in "Why?": Peacock announces 3-part Casey Anthony documentary
We’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel to feed America’s insatiable appetite for stories about terrible people now, aren’t we? Just one day after Netflix announced it would be serving up two more seasons of its extremely popular, extremely controversial, and definitely exploitative Ryan Murphy series, Monster, Peacock has decided to throw its hat in the ring with its very own ill-advised platforming. The lucky winner? Accused child murderer Casey Anthony. Remember her? Yeah... we wish we didn’t have to either.
James Corden unravels a secretive marriage in Prime Video's Mammals trailer
When he’s not getting banned (then unbanned, and banned once again) from Michelin-star restaurants, The Late Late Show host James Corden likes to dip his toes into the world of acting. While his most recent forays into the field tend to stray towards being voices in animated films and portraying the terrifying CGI Bustopher Jones in 2019's Cats, the trailer for Prime Video’s Mammals shows Corden in a more serious role as he tackles hidden secrets within his marriage in the dark comedy series.
A new whodunnit unfolds in the trailer for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
A new Benoit Blanc case has been slowly peeling away its layers, and now comes into full view with the official trailer for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion begins with a reunion, as tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites a group of old friends to his private Grecian island for a getaway.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Marvel Studios probably could’ve stopped with Kathryn Hahn when it was assembling the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos and just made it eight episodes or whatever of her cackling about how fun it is to be mean and explaining lore about how magic works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But no, Marvel and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer (who is also a writer and executive producer on this) wanted to put other actors in it, even though they didn’t need, and those other actors are interesting, even though they didn’t need to be!
According to James Cameron, we may get five Avatar films, or three, it depends
There’s truly nothing like mapping out four sequels (with a combined budget of $1 b-b-billion) for a film that came out 13 years ago just to tell everyone, “Eh, maybe two are good.” But that’s exactly what James Cameron has done, as he now says there’s a reasonable way for the Avatar franchise to conclude with three films total. The prospect of five Avatar films seemed ambitious from the get-go, and now Cameron appears to understand all the foreseeable roadblocks—the primary one being audiences’ interest.
Thanks to Covid, one actor played both Cargyll twins in the House Of The Dragon finale
One twin posing as their identical sibling has been a plot point in comedy television and film over the years, but HBO’s House Of The Dragon had their own opportunity for a twin switch up behind the scenes of the familial drama. It happened while filming the finale, when one of the Cargyll twins contracted COVID-19.
Viola Davis elected Prime Video's next (onscreen) president
After proving her leadership as a formidable general in The Woman King, Viola Davis is taking her talents to the Oval Office. The actor is set to produce and star in G20, a new Prime Video thriller wherein Davis will play a fictional U.S. leader taking on terrorists at a G20 summit.
Bravest living actor Paul Mescal wades into Marvel and method acting discourse in one interview
It seems that in order to be considered a serious actor, one must choose a side in the great debates currently plaguing the industry: is Method acting cool, yes or no? Do you think Marvel movies are cinema, yes or no? And show your work, please! Up-and-coming Aftersun star Paul Mescal has now logged his answers, presumably feeling it would be easier to get both out of the way at once.
Emily Blunt tries to hitch a ride with Chaske Spencer in exclusive clip from The English
Emily Blunt’s prestige TV moment is night with Prime Video’s The English, premiering November 11, 2022. The English actor in The English stars as English character Lady Cornelia Locke alongside Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp in this “epic chase Western.” Writer-director Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising), helms the “uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.”
Disney finally gets around to developing an Indiana Jones show
To no one’s surprise, Disney has begun actively developing an Indiana Jones television series for Disney+. Variety reports today that the Mouse House is looking for a writer to bring the world’s most battered archeologist to the small screen and is hosting general meetings with creators who have a take on the most iconic whip-cracking fedora wearer in cinematic history. We assume the lucky writer gets bonus points for taking a story that would fit neatly into a two-hour film and stretching it over a 6-, 8-, or 10-part series. Details are still scant as Disney isn’t sure what kind of show this will be, a prequel, a sequel, a spin-off, or a reboot. But the vital thing to know is that the company has something non-specific in mind, the perfect place to start when reviving a beloved character.
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million for Rambo IV in 1988
2008’s Rambo isn’t what most would describe as a “good time at the movies.” It’s not a “chill hang,” nor does it have “vibes.” What it does have are hands being blown off, children being burnt to a crisp, and enough throat rips to make a master like MacGruber jealous. Still, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s fascinating new interview with Stallone, the hyper-violent third sequel is the one Stallone considers his “best action movie.”
Daniel Kaluuya to play Spider-Punk in Across The Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse had a lot of different Spider-Mans in it, but Marvel nerds—especially those who read the the Spider-Verse event that loosely inspired the movie—know that there are countless other Spider-Mans who didn’t make it into the movie. Oh sure, Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker and Spider-Man Noir are cool, but what about Spiders-Man, the superhero who is actually a big pile of spiders with a hive mind that eats human flesh? Well, Spiders-Man is one of the worst things ever put in a comic book, so maybe it’s good that they haven’t made the cut for Into The Spider-Verse’s sequel.
Director Sam Mendes seemingly agrees that Spectre was a bit of a letdown
Like many Bonds before him, the Daniel Craig years had ups and downs, peaks and valleys, and Martinis shaken and stirred. Much like Star Trek, every other Bond seems to be a bit of a letdown; for every Casino Royale, there is a Quantum Of Solace. For director Sam Mendes, who directed the series highpoint Skyfall, his Quantum Of Solace was Spectre.
Jimmy Kimmel to host his third Oscars in 2023
The most thankless job in Hollywood has found its next host. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Academy Awards, according to Variety. It will be his third time hosting the ceremony, following the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies. Executive producers and showrunners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss announced the news Monday...
Shawn Levy might make a Star Wars, but J.D. Dillard is no longer making a Star Wars
For a while now, Disney has been giving out Star Wars movies to directors like Halloween candy, but it’s not until they get home and spend a few months or years opening the wrapper that they find out that there’s really nothing inside. Rian Johnson’s trilogy will never happen, even if he’s still optimistic about it. Last we heard, Taika Waititi was still “trying to write” his Star Wars movie. Patty Jenkins’ X-Wing movie has been indefinitely delayed. Hell, things at Lucasfilm are still in such a pre-planning stage that the studio put together a room of TV writers to try and come up with an idea for a future Star Wars movie. That doesn’t seem like something you’d do if you had a plan.
R.I.P. Leslie Phillips, British actor of Carry On and Harry Potter
Leslie Phillips, the career British actor who voiced The Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise among countless other roles, has died. Phillips’ agent Jonathan Lloyd confirms to the BBC that the 98-year-old performer and World War II veteran died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. Known as an...
Ryan Reynolds recalls hellish experience on Korean Masked Singer
Is Ryan Reynolds responsible for unleashing The Masked Singer on the U.S.? One could make a case, given that the first time many Americans ever heard of the South Korean reality competition series (titled King Of Masked Singer) was when he popped up singing a song from the hit musical Annie to promote Deadpool 2 in 2018. Nowadays, they let just about anybody sing behind a mask; back then, Reynolds was breaking ground for Americans everywhere.
