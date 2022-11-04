Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
Carvana Implodes
Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
Bitcoin Briefly Touches a New Low for the Year, FTX Token Plunges More Than 75% in Broad Crypto Sell-Off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin tumbled 12.6% to $18,203, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day, it fell to $17,300.80, its lowest level since...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as U.S. Awaits Midterm Election Results; China Inflation Data Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix were marginally lower, while the...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue
AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
Disney Misses on Profit and Key Revenue Segments, Warns Streaming Growth Could Taper
Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Disney fell short of expectations for profit and...
Consumer Confidence in the Housing Market Hits a New Low, According to Fannie Mae
In October, just 16% of consumers said they thought now is a good time to buy a home, according to a monthly survey by Fannie Mae. A higher share of consumers, 37%, said they expect home prices to drop in the next 12 months, according to a Fannie Mae survey.
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
Consumers Are Cutting Back on Holiday Gift Buying Amid Higher Inflation
Inflation is impacting most consumers' holiday shopping plans. Roughly half will buy fewer things this year due to higher prices. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year. Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due to higher...
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to Step Down, Join Levi Strauss as CEO in Waiting
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the retailer in early December. The chief executive and retailer have been under pressure from investors. In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will step into the role of CEO within the next 18 months. Kohl's terminated talks this summer to...
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
