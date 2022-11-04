ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook

Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
24/7 Wall St.

Carvana Implodes

Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue

AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs

Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Disney Misses on Profit and Key Revenue Segments, Warns Streaming Growth Could Taper

Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Disney fell short of expectations for profit and...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms

A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
Consumers Are Cutting Back on Holiday Gift Buying Amid Higher Inflation

Inflation is impacting most consumers' holiday shopping plans. Roughly half will buy fewer things this year due to higher prices. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year. Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due to higher...
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...

