All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO