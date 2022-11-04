Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA
This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth
A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
A New Bedford Restaurant Is Taking Green Tea Shots to the Next Level With Boozy ‘Tea’ Flights
Just when I thought I met my match regarding local bar specials, one Portuguese restaurant took the drink specials to the next level. On Wednesday, November 2nd, I broadcasted LIVE from Cafe Mimo on Acushnet Avenue. You may not know this about the staple Portuguese restaurant, but low and behold, they are the originators of the Mozambique sauce that blankets just about every other Portuguese restaurant here on the SouthCoast and beyond. Please take my advice, and ask for the creamy style of Mozambique, it's almost like a hollandaise for chicken and shrimp.
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused
NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm
WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
RIDEM to begin removal of 44 docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has announced plans to begin removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground this week along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline at the 235-acre property. DEM acquired the campground for $2 million, using financing from the state’s open space...
WATCH LIVE: Key races called on Election Night in RI
Stay with 12 News throughout the night for in-depth coverage on air and online.
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Monday the owner of a kayak found in Newport made it to shore safely.
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
