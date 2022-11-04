ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 10: Should Managers Buy Low on D’Andre Swift and Sell High on Davante Adams?

Week 9 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 10 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
ARIZONA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Chuba Hubbard Waiver Wire Week 10: Can He Provide Value on a Short Week?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 10, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Atlanta?
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

College Football Bowl Projections 2022: TCU Horned Frogs on a Trajectory for the Fiesta Bowl

College football Week 10 played havoc with the projections for bowl season. After several weeks of continuity at the top of college football, everything is wide open, and it legitimately feels likes anything could happen between now and the end of the month. The result is a set of college football bowl projections for the 2022 season that includes some mouthwatering matchups.
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Zay Jones Waiver Wire Week 10: Should Fantasy Managers Invest Ahead of a Potential Breakout?

Zay Jones is an intriguing name for fantasy football managers on the Week 10 waiver wire. Jones has worked his way into being a starter, as well as an every-down WR option for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent weeks. Therefore, should fantasy managers look to add Jones on the Week 10 waiver wire, and how should they prioritize him compared to other options?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
profootballnetwork.com

BetMGM Louisiana bonus code: $200 TD promo for Ravens-Saints

The best way to bet on the Saints game on Monday night is with the latest BetMGM Louisiana bonus code offer. New customers can activate this bonus by using our links to register for an account. The BetMGM Louisiana bonus code is a bet $10, win $200 offer. If you...
LOUISIANA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him To Stash?

There’s a unique wild card presenting itself for fantasy football managers as Week 10 rapidly approaches. Is it possible that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could join a team only nine months after tearing his ACL and impact your fantasy roster? We’re going to dive into the case for adding Beckham off the waiver wire and onto your team.
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel promo: Ravens-Saints MNF scores $1K no-sweat bet

Make your Monday Night Football wager between the Ravens and Saints with a FanDuel promo offer that unlocks huge value. With insurance protection, you can be aggressive with your first bet on the app. New customers can claim this bonus by using our links to sign up for an account.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status

The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
profootballnetwork.com

Get this FanDuel Maryland promo for a $100 pre-reg bonus, 3 months NBA League Pass

With only weeks remaining before Maryland begins accepting online sports bets, an exciting FanDuel Maryland promo is offering a pre-registration bonus. This page’s links will help interested parties sign-up and collect this FanDuel promo today. FanDuel Sportsbook. MARYLAND. GET THE BONUS!. MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION. + 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS!
MARYLAND STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Fantasy Outlook: Should You Stash the Free Agent WR?

With reports that Odell Beckham Jr. could be returning soon, there is now the potential that he could have fantasy football value sooner rather than later. While OBJ does not currently have a team, he is expected to be signed reasonably quickly after he is medically cleared. With Beckham potentially...
profootballnetwork.com

Terrace Marshall Jr. Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him To Play the Falcons?

You came to the right place for your Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire needs. Injuries and trades have flipped how the rest of the regular season will play out, meaning we’re here to break it all down for you. One of the potential waiver wire considerations for fantasy managers is Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. We’re examining whether you should add the playmaker against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Early Week 10 Bargain DFS Targets: Will the Rachaad White or Jaylen Warren Era Begin?

If you’re looking for early Week 10 DFS targets before crafting your lineups, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess which player on each team has a great shot at outproducing expectations. Some of these guys will be pricey for good reasons. Others might be cheap, high-upside bargains.
MINNESOTA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts’ Hire of Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach is Deeply Unserious

The decision from the Indianapolis Colts to fire former head coach Frank Reich and hire former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday betrays a deeply unserious approach to the NFL. Colts owner Jim Irsay made a mockery of the hiring process when tapping Saturday, who has no college or NFL coaching experience, to be the interim coach of the Colts – an insult to Reich and to the coordinators on staff who have prior head coaching (or any coaching) experience.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

