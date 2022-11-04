Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 10: Should Managers Buy Low on D’Andre Swift and Sell High on Davante Adams?
Week 9 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 10 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com
Chuba Hubbard Waiver Wire Week 10: Can He Provide Value on a Short Week?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 10, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Atlanta?
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9: Kliff Kingsbury Is Flailing — And Failing
Two NFL coaches have now been fired — Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. So what is the rationale for keeping Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals head coach? And why shouldn’t he be atop the remaining list of NFL coaches on the hot seat?
profootballnetwork.com
Colts Fire Frank Reich: Reaction, Impact, Replacements, and What’s Next for Indianapolis?
Frank Reich is out as coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Irsay on Monday decided to fire Reich midway through his fifth season, another disappointing year that featured yet another major mistake at quarterback. Reich won’t get another chance to get it right. He’s out of a job after a...
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Bowl Projections 2022: TCU Horned Frogs on a Trajectory for the Fiesta Bowl
College football Week 10 played havoc with the projections for bowl season. After several weeks of continuity at the top of college football, everything is wide open, and it legitimately feels likes anything could happen between now and the end of the month. The result is a set of college football bowl projections for the 2022 season that includes some mouthwatering matchups.
profootballnetwork.com
Zay Jones Waiver Wire Week 10: Should Fantasy Managers Invest Ahead of a Potential Breakout?
Zay Jones is an intriguing name for fantasy football managers on the Week 10 waiver wire. Jones has worked his way into being a starter, as well as an every-down WR option for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent weeks. Therefore, should fantasy managers look to add Jones on the Week 10 waiver wire, and how should they prioritize him compared to other options?
profootballnetwork.com
BetMGM Louisiana bonus code: $200 TD promo for Ravens-Saints
The best way to bet on the Saints game on Monday night is with the latest BetMGM Louisiana bonus code offer. New customers can activate this bonus by using our links to register for an account. The BetMGM Louisiana bonus code is a bet $10, win $200 offer. If you...
profootballnetwork.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him To Stash?
There’s a unique wild card presenting itself for fantasy football managers as Week 10 rapidly approaches. Is it possible that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could join a team only nine months after tearing his ACL and impact your fantasy roster? We’re going to dive into the case for adding Beckham off the waiver wire and onto your team.
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Picks, Predictions for Week 11 Finds Early Line Value
Midweek MACtion continues as our early week college football predictions are here with some top picks to start your Week 11 slate. MACtion was good to us last week, and we can also look to cash in on early line value for the weekend slate to boot. Week 11 College...
profootballnetwork.com
FanDuel promo: Ravens-Saints MNF scores $1K no-sweat bet
Make your Monday Night Football wager between the Ravens and Saints with a FanDuel promo offer that unlocks huge value. With insurance protection, you can be aggressive with your first bet on the app. New customers can claim this bonus by using our links to sign up for an account.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status
The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Inactives Tonight: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry, Mark Andrews, and Mark Ingram II Out for Monday Night Football
This week’s Monday Night Football matchup features two teams fighting for first place in their competitive divisions. The Baltimore Ravens travel to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams have suffered some significant injuries, and the NFL inactives list for MNF will be filled with important players.
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code Louisiana offer scores $1,250 for Ravens-Saints
Bettors can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code in Louisiana to make a big first bet on Monday Night Football. This two-part bonus is known as the “Full Caesar” offer, and it is the best way to sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook app. When using PFNFULL, your...
profootballnetwork.com
Get this FanDuel Maryland promo for a $100 pre-reg bonus, 3 months NBA League Pass
With only weeks remaining before Maryland begins accepting online sports bets, an exciting FanDuel Maryland promo is offering a pre-registration bonus. This page’s links will help interested parties sign-up and collect this FanDuel promo today. FanDuel Sportsbook. MARYLAND. GET THE BONUS!. MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION. + 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS!
profootballnetwork.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Fantasy Outlook: Should You Stash the Free Agent WR?
With reports that Odell Beckham Jr. could be returning soon, there is now the potential that he could have fantasy football value sooner rather than later. While OBJ does not currently have a team, he is expected to be signed reasonably quickly after he is medically cleared. With Beckham potentially...
profootballnetwork.com
Terrace Marshall Jr. Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him To Play the Falcons?
You came to the right place for your Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire needs. Injuries and trades have flipped how the rest of the regular season will play out, meaning we’re here to break it all down for you. One of the potential waiver wire considerations for fantasy managers is Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. We’re examining whether you should add the playmaker against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.
profootballnetwork.com
Saints vs. Ravens Player Props for Monday Night Football: Alvin Kamara or Bust
If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Monday Night Football’s intriguing New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Week 10 Bargain DFS Targets: Will the Rachaad White or Jaylen Warren Era Begin?
If you’re looking for early Week 10 DFS targets before crafting your lineups, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess which player on each team has a great shot at outproducing expectations. Some of these guys will be pricey for good reasons. Others might be cheap, high-upside bargains.
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts’ Hire of Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach is Deeply Unserious
The decision from the Indianapolis Colts to fire former head coach Frank Reich and hire former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday betrays a deeply unserious approach to the NFL. Colts owner Jim Irsay made a mockery of the hiring process when tapping Saturday, who has no college or NFL coaching experience, to be the interim coach of the Colts – an insult to Reich and to the coordinators on staff who have prior head coaching (or any coaching) experience.
