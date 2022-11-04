This week our Stoner handled a question from a reader who had to take a drug test for work, and wondered: "Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?" The Ask a Stoner answer: "All of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting. You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing."

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO