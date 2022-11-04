ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

iheart.com

This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats

You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists. If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice...
DENVER, CO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Colorado Springs, CO

You’d be surprised to see the wondrous sights and places to be in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is the largest city and the county seat of El Paso County in Colorado, with an estimated population of 491,467 in 2022. Colorado Springs is surrounded by soaring mountains and known for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map

(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission

City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
US105

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
iheart.com

Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen

Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
AUBURN, IA
Westword

Reader: It's Ridiculous that Colorado Companies Still Test for Marijuana

This week our Stoner handled a question from a reader who had to take a drug test for work, and wondered: "Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?" The Ask a Stoner answer: "All of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting. You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing."
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Kari Lake's staffers were "exposed" to white powdery substance in the mail

While everyone's busy focusing on Paul Pelosi's late night visitor Leftists extremists appear to be doing exactly what you'd expect. Once again the real political violence is on the Left. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reacted Sunday to her campaign headquarters receiving "suspicious" items in the mail, vowing to...
ARIZONA STATE

