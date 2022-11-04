Paramore will bring its summer 2023 tour to Detroit
Alright ladies, gents, and " Rose-Colored Boys ," Paramore has announced its long-awaited summer tour, and it will be making a stop in Detroit.
On Wednesday, June 7, Paramore will take of Little Caesars Arena, bringing along Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.
Tickets start at $41.50 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. American Express cardholders will have a chance to get theirs early during an exclusive presale on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
A portion of ticket sales will go to Support + Feed, an organization dedicated to combating food insecurity, and REVERB, an environmental nonprofit.
Paramore is expected to release its sixth studio album, This is Why , in early 2023.
