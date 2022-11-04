ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Flood advisory in effect for these two islands

By Elizabeth Ufi
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weather officials have issued a flood advisory on parts of Oahu and Big Island.

The flood advisory on Oahu is set for the areas between Sunset Beach Park and Hauula until 10:30 a.m. today.

The advisory comes as officials stated that at around 7:19 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu. The heaviest showers are falling at a rate of three inches per hour.

Over on Big Island, a flood advisory was issued after radar indicated excessive rainfall was indicated over the Puna and Hilo districts.

The advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m.

People are urged to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas that could flood.

If the flooding persists the advisory could be extended.

