American Indian Arts Celebration in Big Cypress set for November 4-5

Seminole Tribe of Florida Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum

The Seminole Tribe of Florida ’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will stage its American Indian Arts Celebration (AIAC), November 4-5, on the museum’s festival grounds. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

This year’s event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the museum and a return to this annual event.

The American Indian Arts Celebration is one of the top festivals in the Southeast and will feature an exciting array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music, food, dance and more! Highlights for this year’s event include youth and adult Seminole fashion shows, a New Zealand’s HAKA Māori Cultural Experience, and Tony Duncan Production’s family dance presentation.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7.50 for seniors and students. Tribal members, children four and under, and museum members are free. There’s also a special group discount of $5 per person for parties of 10 or more who book in advance. Admission includes entrance to the event as well as the museum with its mile-long boardwalk.

For more information, please visit https://www.ahtahthiki.com/AIAC/

About the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum opened in 1997 and is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Situated in the Everglades on a 66-acre cypress dome on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum offers more than 5,000 square feet of gallery space. Exhibits feature rare artifacts and lifelike dioramas that depict Seminole life at the turn of the century. In 2009, the Museum became the first tribally governed museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, visit www.ahtahthiki.com and follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.