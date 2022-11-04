Paramore announce 2023 North America Tour: See the dates

After making us wait long enough, Paramore has announced plans for a huge North America tour in 2023.

As stated in the very official press release, “the announcement comes fresh off the heels of their limited U.S. theater performances along with joyful festival appearances at Austin City Limits.” And we’d like to add a statement of our own — it’s about time.

Set to take “place in 26 cities with support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu ," Paramore will start things off in Charlotte, NC on May 23, making stops along the way, before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN on August 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 11 at 10AM local time on paramore.net . With a portion of all ticket sales going to Support + Feed and REVERB .

Check out Paramore’s North American Tour dates below:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance

Photo credit Paramore

