ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker Strikes NIL Deal With French's Mustard

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbuVh_0iyyJSdC00

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Name, image and likeness sponsorships have been the source of a lot of controversy in college sports, and for valid reason, as boosters have pushed the limits of ways to legally pay athletes.

But every now and again, a deal gets announced that shows why so many people were in favor of legalizing NIL.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker just signed one of those. It might be the most perfect NIL deal yet.

Hooker has reached an endorsement deal with French's mustard, according to Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel. The company even created a one-of-a-kind, mustard-themed pair of sneakers for Hooker.

"Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has reached an NIL-deal with French's Mustard," Murschel tweeted. "The brand has created a one-of-a-kind sneaker for Hooker based on the condiment."

The deal is a reference to last season, when angry Tennessee fans threw debris onto the field at Neyland Stadium during a loss to Ole Miss. Television cameras famously zoomed in on a bottle of French's mustard among the beer cans and cups.

While the scene wasn't exactly the epitome of class, French's has leaned into the viral moment.

It's also taking advantage of a chance to partner with the breakout star of the 2022 season.

Hooker has scored 25 total touchdowns compared to one interception this season while leading Tennessee to an 8-0 record. He's currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

We can only hope that, if Hooker does win the most coveted individual award in college football, he wears his mustard shoes to the presentation ceremony.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Betting Odds On Next Colts Head Coach Revealed

We know who will replace Frank Reich as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in the short term, as the Colts surprised everyone by naming former center Jeff Saturday the team's interim coach following Reich's firing on Monday. Could the franchise turn to another well-known former player to ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Heisman Favorite Emerges Following Wild Week 10

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played the worst statistical game of his career on Saturday. Stroud completed just 10 of 26 passes for 76 yards and no touchdowns amid blustery conditions against Northwestern, marking the first time in his career he's thrown more incompletions than completions ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy