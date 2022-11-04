Hendon Hooker Strikes NIL Deal With French's Mustard

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Name, image and likeness sponsorships have been the source of a lot of controversy in college sports, and for valid reason, as boosters have pushed the limits of ways to legally pay athletes.

But every now and again, a deal gets announced that shows why so many people were in favor of legalizing NIL.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker just signed one of those. It might be the most perfect NIL deal yet.

Hooker has reached an endorsement deal with French's mustard, according to Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel. The company even created a one-of-a-kind, mustard-themed pair of sneakers for Hooker.

"Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has reached an NIL-deal with French's Mustard," Murschel tweeted. "The brand has created a one-of-a-kind sneaker for Hooker based on the condiment."

The deal is a reference to last season, when angry Tennessee fans threw debris onto the field at Neyland Stadium during a loss to Ole Miss. Television cameras famously zoomed in on a bottle of French's mustard among the beer cans and cups.

While the scene wasn't exactly the epitome of class, French's has leaned into the viral moment.

It's also taking advantage of a chance to partner with the breakout star of the 2022 season.

Hooker has scored 25 total touchdowns compared to one interception this season while leading Tennessee to an 8-0 record. He's currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

We can only hope that, if Hooker does win the most coveted individual award in college football, he wears his mustard shoes to the presentation ceremony.