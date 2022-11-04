Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO