Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Kaye Don Wooley
Kaye Don Wooley, 84, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home. Kaye Don was born on December 10, 1937 in Village to the late Eli Thomas and Cleo (Rogers) Wooley. He was a longtime, faithful member of the Antioch East Baptist Church. He was retired from Dow Chemical.
magnoliareporter.com
Aletha Louise Nelson Ridgway
Aletha Louise Nelson Ridgway, 96, of White Hall and Magnolia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Hospice Comfort Care in Little Rock. She was born September 18, 1926 in McNeil to the late James “Ory” Nelson and Minnie Hight Nelson. She graduated from McNeil High School where she enjoyed being a basketball star. She was known as “Meemaw” to her family and friends. She was given the name by her first grandchild, Kelli. She was a Christian and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed preparing Christmas goodies for family, White Hall and Magnolia friends, White Hall and Redfield Relyance Bank employees, and Cranford’s Grocery employees.
magnoliareporter.com
Brandon Jay Bailey II
Brandon Jay Bailey II, 20, of Buckner passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbia County. Brandon was born November 28, 2001 in El Dorado. He was a member of Jackson Street Church of Christ in Magnolia and an operator for Albemarle. He was also the owner of Crooked Pine Fabrication Metal Designs. He loved riding his motorcycles and aggravating his family and friends.
magnoliareporter.com
Toni Buchanan Gass
Toni Buchanan Gass, 59, of Stephens passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born November 11, 1962 in Camden. She was the owner and operator of oil production companies operating throughout Southwest Arkansas. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the Master Gardeners. Toni loved gardening, hunting, hiking, camping, family, tending cows, anything outdoors, and was an excellent dozer operator.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 7, 2022: UAMS and Magnolia
Yeah, we get a little annoyed when we have reason to believe that Magnolia and South Arkansas are being slighted by the state’s medical establishment. Especially when we read that UAMS is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center to create a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to wealthy NWA each year. According to Monday’s announcement, the residency program is rooted in training skilled internists. At Washington Regional, the residents will have access to every internal medicine subspecialty, and a research-training curriculum. Residents will be trained in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and health care delivery. We’re not forgetting that a year ago, UAMS announced the closure of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) training program at UAMS-South in Magnolia. While the UAMS Family Medical Center remains open, the GME program and its six physician residents who were being exposed to medical practice in a rural setting went away. At the time, UAMS promised that the program would be restructured as an ACGME Rural Training Track (RTT), allowing for increased training opportunities for physician residents. This all sounded rather vague to us and we’re still waiting to see what transpires. Something for our delegation at the State Capitol to take up.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Give the United Way
The United Way of Columbia County needs your help. It has launched its campaign to raise $100,000 for the benefit of several vital Columbia County organizations. The concept and the appeal of the United Way is what it has always been. Make one donation, and assist many groups. (Some employers offer payroll deduction for the support of the United Way but the idea is the same – your gift to United Way helps many local agencies). In Columbia County, United Way supports many agencies that support our most vulnerable communities, including Abilities Unlimited, Columbia County Independent Living Center, Magnolia Housing Authority, Magnolia Specialized Services, The Stew Pot, Southern Christian Mission and Compassions Foundation. Then there are the groups that help craft better youths – Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia. All are worthy of your support, and all appreciate the aid they receive from the United Way campaign. CLICK HERE to make a donation through the United Way’s Facebook page, or send a check to United Way of Columbia County, P.O. Box 934, Magnolia, AR 71754.
magnoliareporter.com
Reynolds Center will be site of Veterans Day Tribute
A Veterans Day Tribute will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11 in the Grand Hall of Southern Arkansas University’s Reynolds Center. Guest speaker will be Sgt. Teddy Walthall of Magnolia. Entertainment will be provided by SAU Chamber Singers, SAU Band Students, SAU students and staff.
magnoliareporter.com
Haley Sherman at Peoples Bank for five years
Haley Sherman, customer service specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank. Sherman is located at the Main bank. She works as a teller and opens new accounts. She also has experience in the bank's call center. "Haley excels in communicating with customers and is diligent in helping them find...
magnoliareporter.com
Contents Under Pressure bringing comedy improv to Magnolia Arts
Contents Under Pressure, a comedy improv group from Rhodes College in Memphis, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at the Magnolia Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for members and students, and $15 for the general public. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Arts Music Coffee House this Saturday
Magnolia Arts on South Washington Street will host a Music Coffee House with the show starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The event will feature the SAU Faculty Brass Quintet, The SAU Trumpet Ensemble, and Trombone Choir. The Southern Arkansas Faculty Brass Quintet is composed of both music faculty...
magnoliareporter.com
USDA distributing commodities November 16-17 at Hospitality House
USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, peaches, pears, raisins, green peas, tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, garbanzo beans, egg noodles, farina, canned salmon and canned chicken.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Housing Authority gets grant from Albemarle Foundation
Albemarle Foundation has donated $3,500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. A statement from the foundation said that it seeks to create sustainable solutions for communities by controlling where donations are directed, leveraging them to ensure maximum community benefit, and providing strong platforms for active volunteerism. “In October of each year,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases rise in South Arkansas
New cases of COVID-19 rose in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,405. Total Active Cases: 17, up four since...
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle wants agreement for major Columbia County expansion, also considering lithium production
Albemarle Corporation is asking Columbia County government to authorize issuance of industrial development revenue bonds. The bonds will be used to finance major expansions of its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine production facilities. No figure was placed on the dollar value of the expansion. But similar projects in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Public Health Association regional meeting coming to SAU in December
Muleriders Impacting Community Health (MICH) at Southern Arkansas University will host the regional meeting of the Arkansas. Public Health Association from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, December 2. This meeting will be addressing the following topics:. -- Investing Hope to Southwest Arkansas in Times of Change. -- Concerns, problems,...
magnoliareporter.com
Building Permits: East Main coffee shop leads October list
The City of Magnolia issued $857,389 worth of building permits in October, according to City Inspector David Nelson. The largest was a permit for $315,700 to Queens Coffee LLC for 1120 E. Main, which is located between Burger King and McDonalds. The company is a franchise holder for Scooters Coffee.
magnoliareporter.com
Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin
Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado announces holiday celebration plans
Main Street El Dorado invites the community to celebrate the “Best Christmas Ever” as preparations begin for the holiday season. According to Executive Director Beth Brumley, “Christmas is our bright and shining star. We’re working with other groups to make El Dorado the destination for the Best Christmas Ever.”
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County COVID-19 cases down to 13
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties on Monday, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,401. Total Active...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County voters elect Leroy Martin as new sheriff
Leroy Martin, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detective, was elected Tuesday as the county’s new sheriff to replace retiring Mike Loe. In complete but unofficial returns Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013-2,013. In other Columbia County races:. Magnolia. David Sisson beat...
Comments / 0