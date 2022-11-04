Read full article on original website
Related
The Producers Behind the Weird Al Movie Took a Major Risk with Madonna
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. After watching the truly confounding laughter riot that is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how they were able to turn Madonna into a villain. Yes, 80s pop sensation Madonna takes a wild turn by the end of WEIRD, and Evan Rachel Wood’s performance in the role makes it all the more absurd.
'Good Morning America' Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton Is Married!
Congratulations are in order for Good Morning America (GMA) correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who recently married her husband, Tom Werner. The duo announced their engagement in January 2022 and were married on Nov. 5 of the same year. Although their journey to marriage feels very sudden, its clear that the bride and groom couldn't be more thrilled.
Are Eliza and Justin From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Together? The Inside Scoop
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential upcoming spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Avid viewers of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 had hoped for fan-favorite Rodney Mathews to get his happy ending. After striking out on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, the California native had everyone rooting for him to finally find love.
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
Groundbreaking '90s Rapper Hurricane G Is Dead at Just 52 Years Old
In terms of impact on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s, Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was one of its most impactful figures. Through a career spanning roughly 30 years — and collaborative efforts with the likes of rap heavy-hitters such as Diddy, Redman, and Xzibit — Hurricane G was well-respected in the New York hip-hop scene and beyond.
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
Kyle Richards Is Notably Absent From the Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills' — Why?
It goes without saying that Kyle Richards has become one of the biggest faces in reality television over the last few years. Thanks to her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, millions of fans have grown to adore her charm and mannerisms. During that time, fans have also become familiar with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, a real estate mogul who runs The Agency, a luxury firm in Beverly Hills, Calif. Now, his life is getting the spotlight in a new show titled Buying Beverly Hills.
Zanab Tells Cole How She Really Feels in the 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The Season 3 finale of Love Is Blind is here and Zanab just pulled a Deepti on us. She makes it all the way to the altar on her wedding day, only to come loaded with a wedding speech that honestly speaks volumes.
Where Is 'The Culpo Sisters' Filmed?
By now, most of you have probably heard of Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe turned fashion icon turned social media influencer. But did you know she has two equally stunning sisters?. If you're one of the 5.2 million people following her on Instagram, then yes, you probably did. But for...
'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Dishes on the Spinoff: "It Has Been Amazing" (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Below Deck are nothing if not loyal to cast members they love. So when Aesha Scott joined the spinoff Below Deck Down Under on Peacock, viewers were excited to see a familiar face. But now what the people really want to know is if Aesha is in Below...
Let's Take a Look Back at Aaron Carter's Time on 'Dancing With the Stars'
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the body of pop singer Aaron Carter was found at his home in Lancaster, Calif. His live-in housekeeper discovered the star unresponsive in his bathtub. He leaves behind a son and a complicated legacy. Apart from singing, Aaron also dipped his toes into the reality television...
Keith Urban & Tyler Hubbard Crush Acoustic Performance of Tim McGraw’s ‘Something Like That’: VIDEO
When Keith Urban texts you to sing a song with him, what do you say? That’s… The post Keith Urban & Tyler Hubbard Crush Acoustic Performance of Tim McGraw’s ‘Something Like That’: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Chances Are You Won't Be Able to Watch the 'Jeopardy! Exhibition Match on TV
Due to Election Day coverage, Jeopardy! is changing things up to ensure fans don't miss any of its highly popular Tournament of Champions. To do this, the trivia game show will be holding an exhibition match between contestants Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach. However, fans are still nervous about potentially missing this showdown due to the local news covering election results.
Who Are the Late Aaron Carter’s Siblings? Full, Half, Step – He Had Them All!
Following the death of former child star and musician Aaron Carter, people have been asking a lot of questions. What happened? Was his death an accident?. People have also been wondering about some aspects of Aaron's personal life — particularly about his siblings, as several of them were also in the spotlight. Here's what we know about the brothers and sisters Aaron left behind.
Who Is Sophia Culpo From 'The Culpo Sisters' Dating and How Old Is the Model?
A career as a social media influencer and model in the U.S. has taken Sophia Culpo far. These days, she uses her platform with millions of followers to share tips and tricks in regard to health, nutrition, and fitness. With more than 204,000 followers on Instagram right now, Sophia has tons of people curious about what she's got going on and what she has to say.
WTF Is This Hawk Drama on TikTok?
There's currently a trending sound on TikTok that goes, "Who the f--k is Eli? B---h who is Eli?..." that's been showing up frequently on our For You Page. We recently saw a version of it where one TikTok user wrote on the screen, "Who tf is Hawkhatesyou?" Naturally, we looked up who "hawkhatesyou" is and immediately entered what we like to call a TikTok spiral.
'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?
If you have regular access to a Netflix account, then you're probably impatiently waiting for the release of Stranger Things 5 like the rest of us. The massively-popular sci-fi series began streaming its fourth season over the summer of 2022, which quickly became a summer of waking up Chrissy and listening to Kate Bush. The season ended on an enormous cliffhanger leading into the final battle with Vecna and the Upside Down, and the last season can't come fast enough.
Harry Styles Postpones Concerts Due to Flu: “I’m Devastated”
Is “Watermelon Sugar” good medicine for flu symptoms? Yes, Harry Styles’s health update is that he has the flu — and as such, he has had to put off three planned concerts at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Article continues below advertisement. The pop star previously...
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Just Revealed a Shocking Health Diagnosis
There are few bands that have as much of an impact on new wave music in the 1980s as Duran Duran did. The English rock group, which formed in 1978, was catapulted to fame on an international stage thanks to the likes of MTV, but they sustained that stardom through hit after hit and decade after decade.
Will Netflix Make 'Enola Holmes 3' Happen? Millie Bobby Brown Hopes So
On Nov. 4, 2022, Enola Holmes 2 hit Netflix screens. The movie series is the most recent adaptation of author Nancy Springer's novel series, which follows the life of a young and wise detective named Enola (portrayed by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown) — the young sister of the critically acclaimed Sherlock Holmers (played by Henry Cavill).
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0