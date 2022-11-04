Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Medical Asst. Tech Program at NEMCC
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in a career in the medical field may be interested in taking a college course that could help them find out which area of the field they want to specialize in. Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) offers a Medical Assistant Tech Program. Student Taylor...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Hurd family
Two-year-old Micah Hurd receives therapy for autism at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Hurd family. Two-year-old Micah Hurd receives therapy for autism at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Speech therapy at RRC helps Collins Foote
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Collins Foote is one of many children who benefit from free services at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Speech therapists use repetition, visuals and encouragement to help Foote improve his articulation and learn how to speak with a lisp. He has received speech help...
thelocalvoice.net
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
Connection to Matt Corral big plus in Rebels' recruitment to QB Davi Belfort
Three-star quarterback Davi Belfort plans to take a visit to Oxford this weekend to watch Ole Miss battle Alabama. Beflort, out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla., is rated.
wtva.com
$50K won by lottery player in Iuka
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Stolen road signs is expensive, dangerous problem in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County has replaced at least 100 stolen and vandalized signs. This can be confusing and create problems for first responders answering emergency calls. Road Manager Doug Winter said it could lead to severe or deadly consequences for people who need emergency help. Anyone found guilty...
SEC Nation Headed to The Grove
SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
wtva.com
Bama 9, Ole Miss 11 in latest CFP ranking
Alabama dropped to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff poll following the Crimson Tide’s loss at LSU. The ranking was unveiled Tuesday evening on ESPN. Alabama plays Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday.
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood falls to Hardin County in the playoffs
Creek Wood traveled to Hardin County for the first time since 2019 as the two teams met in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs and after a hard-fought game, Hardin County won 14-7. Hardin County will now head to Pearl-Cohn for the second round of the playoffs.
wtva.com
Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made
An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made. An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc.
wtva.com
Tourism tax fails in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Voters said no to a tourism tax in Saltillo. The 2% tax would have been levied on hotel rooms and on meals sold at restaurants. The goal was to use the extra money to pay for city improvements.
Oxford Eagle
Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
desotocountynews.com
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
Oxford Eagle
Election Day 2022: where and when to vote in Oxford
Voters in Lafayette County will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Among the positions voters will fill Tuesday is the newly-created County Court Judge. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a county court in Lafayette County back in February after its population rose...
hottytoddy.com
SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m....
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Residents to Cast Votes Tuesday for Judges, School Board, U.S. Rep.
For the first time, Lafayette County will have a County Court after the election Tuesday when voters will elect the first County Court Judge. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James...
Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
