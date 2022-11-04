ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Mountain, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Medical Asst. Tech Program at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in a career in the medical field may be interested in taking a college course that could help them find out which area of the field they want to specialize in. Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) offers a Medical Assistant Tech Program. Student Taylor...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Hurd family

Two-year-old Micah Hurd receives therapy for autism at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Hurd family. Two-year-old Micah Hurd receives therapy for autism at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Speech therapy at RRC helps Collins Foote

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Collins Foote is one of many children who benefit from free services at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Speech therapists use repetition, visuals and encouragement to help Foote improve his articulation and learn how to speak with a lisp. He has received speech help...
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community

Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

$50K won by lottery player in Iuka

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
IUKA, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Stolen road signs is expensive, dangerous problem in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County has replaced at least 100 stolen and vandalized signs. This can be confusing and create problems for first responders answering emergency calls. Road Manager Doug Winter said it could lead to severe or deadly consequences for people who need emergency help. Anyone found guilty...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

Bama 9, Ole Miss 11 in latest CFP ranking

Alabama dropped to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff poll following the Crimson Tide’s loss at LSU. The ranking was unveiled Tuesday evening on ESPN. Alabama plays Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood falls to Hardin County in the playoffs

Creek Wood traveled to Hardin County for the first time since 2019 as the two teams met in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs and after a hard-fought game, Hardin County won 14-7. Hardin County will now head to Pearl-Cohn for the second round of the playoffs.
wtva.com

Tourism tax fails in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Voters said no to a tourism tax in Saltillo. The 2% tax would have been levied on hotel rooms and on meals sold at restaurants. The goal was to use the extra money to pay for city improvements.
SALTILLO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Election Day 2022: where and when to vote in Oxford

Voters in Lafayette County will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Among the positions voters will fill Tuesday is the newly-created County Court Judge. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a county court in Lafayette County back in February after its population rose...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy