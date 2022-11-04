ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter

For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
thespruce.com

How to Choose a Curtain Color for Any Room of the House

Professionals agree that curtains are pretty much a non-negotiable during the design process. "A drapery always makes a room feel finished, no matter if the look is center stage or a pretty backdrop for the rest of the room," designer Jen Dallas says. Why exactly are curtains so key? "Window treatments add height, layers, and softness to a space," explains Sarah Montgomery of Sarah Montgomery Design, who also believes that curtains make a room appear more tailored and complete.
CNET

Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. We'll Explain

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
CBS Miami

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and...

