You Gotta Eat: The Ditch
SECOR (25 News Now) - I’m in Secor for the first time, and on this show, we know small towns deliver big flavor. A local spot here is doing just that. Matt King spent years driving trucks, but he always had a knack for cooking. So, five years ago, he opened The Ditch.
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for a fun way to kick off November? Consider checking out the following events:. Mandy Roeing is opening her art studio and gallery with a celebration that features refreshments and a drawing to win a free, framed print of one of Mandy's paintings. The gallery will feature original artwork,...
Peoria's Jared Grabb documents the effects of the pandemic lockdown on the new album 'Domain'
The pandemic is still providing Peoria-area musicians with, if not inspiration, at least opportunity and space to create. Peoria’s Jared Grabb had just released a full-band rock album as the pandemic hit. The shutdown squashed any chance of touring for that album. But it gave him time to write what became the reflective acoustic album “Domain.”
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicks off
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Families who came out enjoyed hot chocolate, face painting, cookie decorating, and coloring. Along with lighting up the tree, those with the Salvation Army announced this year’s...
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
Powerball hits near record $1.5B, BloNo hopes to win big
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No winner was announced in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings and the jackpot has reached a near record amount. The Powerball Jackpot is now $1.5 billion, which is already the second-highest total in the history of the game. To win a jackpot, a player must match all regular numbered balls plus the red Powerball.
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
Bullets Survive Hornets Late Game Comeback For Round Two Win
The Williamsville Bullets had an 18-0 lead entering the fourth before Eureka scored two touchdowns and completed two conversions to make it 18-16. The Bullet defense came up with the stop to secure the 18-16 victory. Williamsville will travel to the winner of SJO/Olympia for a 3A Quarterfinal next weekend.
Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
