Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: The Ditch

SECOR (25 News Now) - I’m in Secor for the first time, and on this show, we know small towns deliver big flavor. A local spot here is doing just that. Matt King spent years driving trucks, but he always had a knack for cooking. So, five years ago, he opened The Ditch.
SECOR, IL
25newsnow.com

2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for a fun way to kick off November? Consider checking out the following events:. Mandy Roeing is opening her art studio and gallery with a celebration that features refreshments and a drawing to win a free, framed print of one of Mandy's paintings. The gallery will feature original artwork,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicks off

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Families who came out enjoyed hot chocolate, face painting, cookie decorating, and coloring. Along with lighting up the tree, those with the Salvation Army announced this year’s...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday

A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Powerball hits near record $1.5B, BloNo hopes to win big

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No winner was announced in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings and the jackpot has reached a near record amount. The Powerball Jackpot is now $1.5 billion, which is already the second-highest total in the history of the game. To win a jackpot, a player must match all regular numbered balls plus the red Powerball.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
channel1450.com

Bullets Survive Hornets Late Game Comeback For Round Two Win

The Williamsville Bullets had an 18-0 lead entering the fourth before Eureka scored two touchdowns and completed two conversions to make it 18-16. The Bullet defense came up with the stop to secure the 18-16 victory. Williamsville will travel to the winner of SJO/Olympia for a 3A Quarterfinal next weekend.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL

