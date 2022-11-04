Read full article on original website
Related
claytoncrescent.org
Election 2022: All hands on deck
UPDATE NOV. 8, 7 a.m.: POLLS ARE NOW OPEN! VOTE TODAY BEFORE 7 p.m.!. Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day. If you are a registered voter in the state of Georgia, your last chance to make your voice heard is now. How many people have voted already?. As of October...
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
claytoncrescent.org
See what candidates said at APC debates
Trying to make a last-minute decision about a candidate? Check out the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk 2022 Debate series, the nation’s largest debate series. According to Atlanta Press Club President Ken Foskett, “Elected officials in an American democracy are expected to field questions from the media. The Atlanta Press Club believes voters learn about a candidate’s readiness for office by his or her willingness to face questions from reporters in a debate.”
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
2022 Elections: Stacey Abrams is one with the culture
During an unseasonably warm Sunday afternoon, nearly forty-eight hours before Election Day, Stacey Abrams took photos with and spoke to young voters who were enjoying brunch and listening to rap and R&B music at Esco Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. While Abrams talked about her plans to make housing affordable, drive down […] The post 2022 Elections: Stacey Abrams is one with the culture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
claytoncrescent.org
Candidate profiles
The Clayton Crescent, in conjunction with our colleagues at The Current and Atlanta Civic Circle, has helped develop a candidate profile web application for nonprofit newsrooms. Due to staffing circumstances beyond our control, The Clayton Crescent has not been able to post our profiles in a timely fashion. We therefore...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
douglasnow.com
Douglas native one of 17 alleged gang members charged in Barrow County
State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. One of those alleged gang members, Tonisha “Princess” Wilson, 30, is a Douglas native. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a...
Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian...
Comments / 0