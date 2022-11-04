ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Election 2022: All hands on deck

UPDATE NOV. 8, 7 a.m.: POLLS ARE NOW OPEN! VOTE TODAY BEFORE 7 p.m.!. Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day. If you are a registered voter in the state of Georgia, your last chance to make your voice heard is now. How many people have voted already?. As of October...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

See what candidates said at APC debates

Trying to make a last-minute decision about a candidate? Check out the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk 2022 Debate series, the nation’s largest debate series. According to Atlanta Press Club President Ken Foskett, “Elected officials in an American democracy are expected to field questions from the media. The Atlanta Press Club believes voters learn about a candidate’s readiness for office by his or her willingness to face questions from reporters in a debate.”
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Stacey Abrams is one with the culture

During an unseasonably warm Sunday afternoon, nearly forty-eight hours before Election Day, Stacey Abrams took photos with and spoke to young voters who were enjoying brunch and listening to rap and R&B music at Esco Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. While Abrams talked about her plans to make housing affordable, drive down […] The post 2022 Elections: Stacey Abrams is one with the culture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Candidate profiles

The Clayton Crescent, in conjunction with our colleagues at The Current and Atlanta Civic Circle, has helped develop a candidate profile web application for nonprofit newsrooms. Due to staffing circumstances beyond our control, The Clayton Crescent has not been able to post our profiles in a timely fashion. We therefore...
ATLANTA, GA

